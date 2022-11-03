DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone Launched – Specification and Price

DJI, a Chinese consumer drone maker, has unveiled another drone that resembles the Mavic 3. The latest Mavic 3 Classic drone comes equipped well with L2D-20c aerial camera, which again was co-designed well with iconic Swedish major manufacturer Hasselblad. If you are also among the users who have been looking towards upgrading to a new latest drone, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know:

DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone – Specification and Features

The Mavic 3 Classic showcases a professional-grade 4/3 CMOS sensor with a resolution of 20 megapixels (5280 x 3956px). it also has some 12.8 stops with native dynamic range, and an adjustable aperture of F/2.8-F/11, including 3x digital zoom, in conjunction with Hasselblad natural variety setups (HNCS). The drone could also manage to capture 12-digit resolution pictures in RAW format.

It supports video recording formats of up to 5.1K/50fps, 4K/60fps (oversampling), and 4K/120fps slow-motion. The drone also has a 10-digit HLG variety mode, which may provide higher dynamic range images on playback devices without the use of post-processing.

Additionally, the drone’s camera also supports 10-bit D-log, allowing it to incorporate subtle gradients as well as maintain extra dark and light characteristics.

The drone’s fuselage is outfitted with eight vision sensors that can recognize obstructions in all directions. It can recognize objects in this manner and at all times throughout the flight using APAS 5.0 (Advanced Flight Assistance Framework) and avoid impediments.

The flagship DJI O3+ image transmission innovation has an ultra-long connection reach of 15 kilometers and a picture transmission quality of 1080p/60fps. It may also be used in conjunction with the DJI Cellular module to merge the original picture transmission signal and 4G organization to improve performance in difficult situations, dependability, and reduce the possibility of disengaging.

The Mavic 3 Class comes with a constant-speed travel capability for flying. It also supports quick cell phone association, canny follow 5.0, master focal point, a single-tick short film, panoramic photography, and other features.

The Classic drone features a 5000mAh battery with a drift time of 40 minutes and a total flight time of 46 minutes. It can travel up to 30 kilometers on a single charge. The maximum horizontal flying speed is 21 meters per second, the highest ascend speed is 8 meters per second, and the maximum fall speed is 6 meters per second.

At 895g, the classic is one of the heavier purchaser drones. In just about any event, it is fast to receive Europe’s new C1 certification, which means that customers can fly in the A1 Open Category even without A2 Remote Steering Licence.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone – Price

The regular Mavic 3 Class model with the RC-N1 regulator is priced at $1,600. The drone may be purchased alone without an RC regulator for $1,470.