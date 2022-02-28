DMarket has frozen Russian and Belarussian user accounts

DMarket, a trading platform for NFTs and in-game metaverse products, stated it has opted to break all relations with Russia and Belarus as a Ukrainian firm.

The Ukrainian firm DMarket, a trading platform for NFTs and in-game metaverse products, announced it is breaking off all relations with Russia and Belarus. The platform will no longer accept registrations from Russia and Belarus.

DMarket will also freeze all accounts registered in these regions. Assets and skins will remain in the profiles, but access to them will be restricted for the time being. Users whose accounts have been frozen by mistake are urged to contact the platform and authenticate their user information via KYC in order to reopen their accounts.

On Twitter, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov lauded DMarket’s decision. Prior to this, he had demanded that all major cryptocurrency exchanges restrict Russian users.

Ukrainian-born startup DMarket cuts all relationships with Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine. – The registration on the platform is prohibited for users from Russia and Belarus; – Accounts of previously registered users from these areas are frozen; — DMarket (@dmarket) February 27, 2022

Received breaking news. @dmarket, a platform for trading NFT & In-game Metaverse items, decided to freeze the accounts of users from the Russian Federation and Belarus. Funds from these accounts could be donated to the war effort. Nowadays Robin Hoods. Bravo. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

This is something that should concern all cryptocurrency and NFT holders who have assets in centralized exchanges or wallets, as it appears that they can freeze your account or even seize your belongings at any time simply because you are of a different nationality, hold different beliefs, or go against the system.

