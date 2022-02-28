In Interview with Srushti Adani, Co Founder of Wellnest

What is the idea behind Wellnest?

Despite many advances, healthcare continues to be byzantine: almost every person, no matter how resourceful, needs to go through this complex, anxiety-filled maze in order to get to the care they need (and sometimes, not even that). Wellnest’s idea is to untangle this maze; we are building a powerful, AI-driven digital infrastructure – with proprietary medical devices- to become the single touchpoint for all healthcare needs of our users.

What is the current problem that you want to address in healthcare?

We are targeting the 4 A’s in healthcare – accessibility, affordability, awareness and availability. While this is true for many health-tech organizations, Wellnest is uniquely placed to address these issues in a holistic manner due to the in-house capability to build powerful hardware, software and services. For instance, Wellnest 12L, which is our 12 channel Tele-ECG solution, enables anyone (with or without cardiology background or training) to offer hospital-grade ECG services because the system is designed to be easy-to-use/ accessible. Its affordability and connected service offerings have also led to ECG being more available in rural areas.

Which technology do you aim to employ in your devices?

All Wellnest solutions are and will be app-enabled, hospital grade (heavily clinically tested), AI-driven and extremely secure. We will also soon be HIPAA-compliant.

What is the market you aim to target?

We are currently targeting medical care providers- GPs, physicians, cardiologists, pathlabs, diagnostic centers, anesthetists, government, NGOs and more. We will be introducing a direct-to-consumer product by April 2022..



How does the technology you produce affect people’s healthcare?

Our technology makes healthcare experience more comfortable and quick for both providers and patients, which we are hoping would eventually lead to a more positive, stress-free relationship between people and their health. For example, Wellnest 12L makes life easier for providers by making the ECG taking and reporting process very easy; at the same time, the patient who has undergone the ECG with the 12L system also has a much smoother experience – free of ECG gel, shaving or irritating electrodes, making it a win-win for everyone involved.



How has been the response of the market to the idea of Wellnest?

With close to zero rupees spent on marketing, Wellnest’s introductory solution- Wellnest 12L was sold out within months of launch, which has bolstered our belief that Indians are prepared to experience and accept non-traditional, tech-driven solutions in healthcare. We hope to continue building on this positive reception, gaining the trust of more users and introducing new products in the near future.



What is your vision of Wellnest? In which direction would the company aim in future?