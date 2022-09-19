Do Kwon says he is not on the run as arrest warrant gets issued

Recently, the South Korean authorities issued an arrest warrant for Terra cofounder Do Kwon. And since this news was released, he is said to be on the run, but Do Kwon clarifed that he is not in a recent tweet. The arrest warrant was released by the Seoul court, and 5 other individuals alongside Do Kwon were part of the warrant. The prosecutors have also asked to revoke their passports and are planning to issue international warrants.

Do Kwon is not on the run

I am not “on the run” or anything similar – for any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) September 17, 2022

Do Kwon is unhappy about how things are happening and how the community has been alleging that he is on the run. He recently tweeted that no one has any business knowing his GPS. He also said that would anyone be comfortable if their privacy was invaded in a way Do Kwon’s is. He intends to fully cooperate with the authorities as he supposedly has nothing to hide.

Do Kwon is in deep trouble after the fatal crash of the Luna and UST token due to a flawed design. However, there are allegations that it was all planned, and he pulled billions of dollars out of the project before the crash. So, this case involves multiple countries and jurisdictions where Do Kwon is trying to protect himself. He has time and again said that they haven’t done anything and will clarify everything to the authorities.

South Korean authorities are not only going after Do Kown but also Terra employees. They are banned from leaving the country, which could help them evade investigations.

Where is Do Kwon right now?

He is in Singapore, and the South Korean authorities want to bring him back to their country. However, due to the lack of an extradition treaty, it wouldn’t be that easy. Still, the Singaporean authorities said that they would help South Korea within the domestic laws and international obligations they have. Now, the main question is whether Do Kwon will be sentenced to jail or there will be a hearing. Hopefully, the truth will come out, and appropriate action is taken.

