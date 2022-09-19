How to create an Augmented Reality filter for TikTok

In the age of viral social media, it is borderline impossible to filter through the gazillion filters. Perhaps the 28-year-old Maxim Kuzlin understood this too as he came up with the idea of viral filters after filters, tailor-made for the online culture. Kuzlin blended his deadpan humor with his designing prowess, and the rest is history that is being used over and over again by users all over the world. Read along to know more.

The Story

Maxim Kuzlin was a part-time design photographer until he lost his job during the beginning of the pandemic. Then 28-year-old Kuzlin with a lot of spare time in his hands didn’t waste any of that time and delved into the world of creating augmented reality effects for social media. Now, Kuzlin is known through his viral filters which have claimed and continue to claim their place in millions of TikTok videos. More than a quarter million videos on TikTok feature Kuzlin’s take on Roblox’s default face. Then there is the vassified minion, and a baddie Kirby. However what actually shot him to fame was the grumpy, green ogre dressed in skin-tight latex. Kuzlin’s ‘Shrek In The Sky’ became a user favorite in the blink of an eye, attracting the attention of even celebrities like Will Smith, and Joe Jonas.

Kuzlin’s story might have kindled some motivation within people with a knack for design. How exactly do you make an AR effect? What are the skills needed to create some ground-breaking filters? Worry not, we have got you covered.

How To Create An AR Effect

Filter making is not rocket science, and you don’t really need a thorough background in design for filter fabrication. Although a background in design might be an added advantage, a person with even the most basic photoshop skills can try their hand at filter making. The access to creative tools and tips has only gotten better over the years. It might be true that entry into AR might be relatively hard. However, the good news is that the company is all for encouraging more users to create filters. For instance, TikTok is already investing more to expand Effect House, thereby inviting more users to the world of AR.

TikTok made Effect House available for developers last year, following which it was opened to the general public in April 2022. Before getting thrilled about this, it is important to keep in mind that Effect House is compatible only with macOS. Windows users might have to wait for yet another update.

The very first step in your AR journey is definitely the easiest one. Just download Effect House to your computer and then sign in to your TikTok account. To familiarize yourself with everything, open the software and click on Templates, and go through some tutorial projects. You can start with a 3D face mask, or head tracker, or hand gesture effect. Choose the one that seems the most intriguing to you, and the assets will download automatically. It is quite normal to feel a bit overwhelmed at this point. When you meddle with a TikTok filter, the Effect House layout breaks into five main sections namely Hierarchy, Scene, Assets, Preview, and Visual Scripting.

Hierarchy is where you find the filter’s lighting, camera angle, planes, and other elements. Anything you choose from here will be highlighted on the Scene. All your 3D models and textures will be broken down by the Assets section, and thanks to Preview, you will get a preview of your filter in motion. You can even test the filter on yourself during the creative process using a webcam. Of the five, the slightly intimidating section is the Visual Scripting where you will be programming the effect’s actions and reactions.

Having Creation Software is not enough. You must know how to use it as well. Hence the significance of resources. The YouTube page for Effect House is quite useful if you are a visual learner. In case you prefer reading, there is TikTok’s beginner’s guide to Effect House.

As you navigate through the world of filter creation, you should keep in mind that your very first filter won’t be a creative masterpiece. Perfection happens over time, and patience is key. As you get more and more familiar with the creation process, the AR filters might become less intimidating. Once you are done with your work and ready to share it with the world, flip through Effect House’s guidelines to confirm that no rules were broken during the creation. Then you can head for the Submit button located at the top right corner.