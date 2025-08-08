Dodge is betting on a shot of adrenaline this weekend as the 10th annual MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge roars into action. The event, a mecca for performance car fans, will host the unveiling of a brand-new “muscle” vehicle on Friday, August 8 and the timing couldn’t be more critical for the brand.

A Brand in Need of a Win

The first half of 2025 has been a rough ride for Dodge. U.S. sales have plunged to 47,481 vehicles a staggering 49% drop compared to the 92,735 units sold in the same period last year. The sharp decline stems from the discontinuation of two pillars of the lineup: the gas-powered Charger (LD) and Challenger (LA).

In 2024, those models accounted for nearly half of Dodge’s sales, with 26,876 Chargers and 21,217 Challengers sold from January to June. This year, only 1,630 Chargers and 1,501 Challengers have moved leftovers from dealer stock.

The EV Gamble That Didn’t Fully Land

Dodge had high hopes for the all-electric Charger Daytona (LB), designed to usher the brand into its electric future. But by launching the EV before the internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, the brand may have miscalculated. Loyalists who crave the roar of a HEMI V8 haven’t flocked to the silent power of an electric muscle car.

So far in 2025, Charger Daytona sales have reached just 4,299 units nowhere near enough to offset the loss of the discontinued gas models. The result: a glaring gap in volume and a growing perception that Dodge may have turned its back on its muscle heritage.

Why Roadkill Nights Matters This Year

Enter Roadkill Nights, the annual horsepower festival that blends legal street drag racing, muscle car displays, and live action into one high-octane celebration. For Dodge, it’s more than just an event it’s a stage to reclaim its performance crown.

The company has teased that Friday’s reveal will showcase a new muscle offering aimed squarely at enthusiasts. While details remain under wraps, the messaging is clear: Dodge hasn’t forgotten the fans who built its reputation.

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear will be on hand at M1 Concourse, where the announcement will be livestreamed starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to the action.

Can One Reveal Turn the Tide?

This isn’t just about one car it’s about brand momentum. A successful reveal could re-energize Dodge’s base, attract buyers back into showrooms, and prove that the company can balance innovation with tradition.

If the new model blends modern performance tech with the visceral feel that defines American muscle, Dodge might just find its way out of the sales slump. Roadkill Nights could mark the start of a rebound, showing that even in an electrified future, there’s still room for the rumble of something truly powerful.

For now, all eyes are on Friday. Dodge has a chance to remind the market and its fans why its badge still stands for speed, style, and unapologetic muscle.