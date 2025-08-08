In a high-profile ceremony at the White House, President Donald Trump announced that Apple would commit an additional $100 billion in investment across the United States over the next four years. With this new pledge, Apple’s total domestic investment rises to $600 billion. Earlier in the year, the company had already pledged $500 billion and promised to hire 20,000 new workers around the country. This latest announcement marks a further push by Apple to grow its supply chain, manufacturing, and technology footprint inside the United States.

The event took place in the Oval Office, where Apple CEO Tim Cook presented President Trump with a framed item featuring a 24-karat gold apple mounted on a base engraved with “Made in America.” Trump described the moment as a clear sign of progress toward making iPhones in the U.S. “Companies like Apple, they’re coming home,” he said. “This added investment brings us closer to the goal of having iPhones sold in America made in America.”

Cook noted that many key parts of Apple products—such as glass, semiconductors, and Face ID components—are already made in the United States, though final assembly of iPhones will for now continue overseas. The executive expressed that building entire phones in the U.S. remains a practical challenge, given the complexity of the global supply chain.

Some analysts noted that the new $100 billion figure aligns with Apple’s past patterns and prior pledges. The company made similar commitments during Trump’s previous administration and under President Biden. Still, the announcement appeared timely as it addressed increasing pressure from the White House. Earlier this year, Trump had threatened a 25 percent tariff on iPhones and other electronics unless Apple boosted its domestic manufacturing, citing national security and economic policy. That threat led to Apple reporting a loss of $800 million in the quarter due to rising tariff costs.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said the pledge “helps Apple get back on the right side” of the White House, after a period of tense relations. He called the move a forward stride in aligning Apple’s business plans with U.S. priorities.

Apple has had a mixed history of following through on earlier promises. In 2019, there was much fanfare when Cook toured a Texas plant that was promoted as new to Apple’s operations. In reality, that plant had built Apple computers since 2013. Production was later shifted to Thailand, raising questions about execution versus publicity. Still, this time Apple’s announcement includes projects with several U.S. manufacturing and tech partners that suggest concrete expansion, if fulfilled.

Apple’s product manufacturing largely remains based in Asia, with facilities in China, Vietnam, Thailand, and India continuing to support iPhone and iPad production. Analysts say that building whole iPhones in the U.S. would be cost-prohibitive and would disrupt the efficiency of current logistics. Nonetheless, Apple’s new plan aims to bring major segments of production back to the U.S., even as assembly remains abroad.

A key feature of the agreement is the launch of the American Manufacturing Program (AMP). Under this, Apple will work with multiple U.S. companies to make essential components for Apple devices right here at home. The program includes partnerships with Corning, Coherent, GlobalWafers America, Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Amkor, and Broadcom.

Corning has agreed to expand its Harrodsburg, Kentucky glass plant, adding a new line that will allow it to produce the world’s largest glass volume for smartphones. Apple said the glass from this factory will be used in every iPhone and Apple Watch that ships globally. A joint Apple–Corning Innovation Center will also open in Kentucky.

Coherent, which makes the VCSEL lasers needed for Face ID and other features, will scale up production at its Texas facility. Apple will also expand its supply of rare earth magnets through a new partnership with MP Materials in Texas. These magnets will be used in all Apple devices. Together, Apple and MP Materials will create a recycling facility for rare earth materials in California.

Building more of the silicon supply chain in the U.S. is another major effort. Apple said it expects to produce over 19 billion chips inside the U.S. by 2025, a figure that includes contributions from its partners. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in Arizona will make chips for Apple and will remain a key supplier.

Apple’s chief operating officer, Sabih Khan, stated that Apple works with U.S. suppliers at every stage of chip development—from research and prototyping to fabrication and testing. Apple’s goal is to grow a U.S. chip-making ecosystem that supports domestic innovators.

GlobalWafers America will produce 300-millimeter silicon wafers in Sherman, Texas, using silicon sourced from U.S. producers. These wafers will be used by chipmakers such as TSMC Arizona and Texas Instruments facilities in Utah and Texas, both expanding under this plan. Applied Materials in Austin will build equipment to support this growth.

Samsung’s chip-making plant in Austin will use a new technology to make next-level chips for Apple, enhancing device performance and power efficiency. GlobalFoundries in New York will add production of wireless and power management chips that support better battery life and connectivity.

Apple will also be a lead customer for Amkor’s new chip packaging and testing facility in Arizona. Broadcom and GlobalFoundries will supply components related to 5G communication.

Beyond chips and components, Apple plans to expand into server and infrastructure production. In Houston, the company is constructing a 250,000-square-foot plant to build advanced servers. These units are critical for powering Apple Intelligence and the company’s private cloud solutions, and they carry Apple’s full design and security systems.

In Detroit, Apple will open the Apple Manufacturing Academy on August 19. The academy will offer training and innovation support to small and medium-sized businesses seeking to incorporate advanced manufacturing and AI into their operations.

North Carolina will host an expanded data center in Maiden that supports key Apple services—among them iCloud, Apple Music, App Store, and Apple TV+. The data center, powered by 100 percent renewable energy, is part of a multi-billion-dollar investment already underway. Facilities in Iowa, Nevada, and Oregon will also grow to meet rising data demand.

At its second Austin campus, Apple already employs over 13,000 people. The site is expanding with additional buildings and lab space for hardware and software engineering teams.