Dodge has pulled the covers off its much-anticipated 2026 Charger Sixpack, giving muscle car fans a detailed look at the pricing, performance, and features of its new six-cylinder bruiser. With a starting price of $51,990 (including destination), the gas-powered Sixpack arrives as a versatile blend of power, all-weather capability, and everyday usability without losing its muscle car soul.

Two Power Levels, All-Wheel Grip

Buyers will get two flavors of the Sixpack. The base R/T model uses a Standard Output (SO) version of Dodge’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter Hurricane straight-six, producing 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. The Scat Pack steps things up with a High Output (HO) tune, cranking out 550 horsepower and 531 lb-ft, courtesy of forged internals, higher boost, and a focus on durability under hard use.

Every Sixpack comes standard with all-wheel drive for maximum traction, along with the ability to switch to rear-wheel drive when you want to let the tail hang out. An updated eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic handles shifting duties in both models.

Pricing and Body Styles

The Sixpack lineup includes two-door and four-door versions, with the sedan carrying a $2,000 premium. Here’s the breakdown (all prices include $1,995 destination):

Model Two-Door Four-Door Charger Sixpack R/T (SO) $51,990 $53,990 Charger Sixpack Scat Pack (HO) $56,990 $58,990 Charger Daytona Scat Pack (EV) $61,990 $63,990

Choosing the HO Scat Pack over the base R/T adds $5,000, but brings serious performance gains and upgraded hardware.

Muscle Car Hardware, Modern Extras

Regardless of trim, Dodge equips the Sixpack with enthusiast-friendly features like a rear limited-slip differential, line-lock software, launch control, an active exhaust, and Performance Pages an in-car digital suite showing performance data in real time.

Scat Pack buyers get six-piston Brembo front brakes and massive 20×10-inch diamond-cut wheels, with the option to go even wider 20×11 inches wrapped in 305-width rubber for serious grip.

Styling Tweaks for the Gas Model

Visually, the Sixpack keeps much of the Charger EV’s design language but swaps the “R-Wing” nose passthrough for a more traditional grille to improve cooling. Underneath, there’s a unique forged multi-link front suspension and an independent four-link rear setup. Dodge claims these changes deliver a 25% improvement in steady-state handling balance over the last-gen Scat Pack, with less understeer and a more planted feel in corners.

Availability and Future Possibilities

Order books for the two-door Scat Pack open August 11, with deliveries in the second half of 2025. The R/T and four-door models will follow in the first half of 2026.

And for those still craving a Hellcat V8, Dodge CEO Matt McAlear hinted at the possibility, noting the platform’s flexibility for multiple powertrains: “Don’t be surprised if it would fit.”

With a mix of tradition, technology, and tunability, the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack looks set to keep the muscle car flame burning well into the next decade.