Dogecoin Co-creator says paying $8 on Twitter for verification is not a good idea

Billy Markus, a co-creator of Dogecoin. He has stated that there are better ideas than charging $8 for Twitter’s blue tick verification badges based on what he has heard about how it will be implemented.

“Too many big changes too quickly can terminally destroy a platform,” he added. Elon Musk replied to Markus, saying, “Far too many legacies ‘verified’ checkmarks were handed out, often arbitrarily.”

“I’ll just be straight up – I don’t think the $8 for verification feature is a good idea, based on what I am hearing about its implementation. I don’t think it solves any problem it is trying to solve,” Marcus said.

Marcus believes that quickly implementing significant changes could result in Twitter’s eventual demise. He used the example of Digg, an American news aggregator with a curated front page.

Although Marcus concurs that there should be a part of Twitter where users must pay to access particular services, he does not believe the “verification badge feature” should be the starting point.

Marcus commented a few days after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, announced plans to charge users $8 per month for the platform’s Twitter Blue verification service.

i’m not saying a badge showing you are a paid subscriber is a bad idea, i am saying that conflating verification with being a paid subscriber is unwise if implemented, it should be a different badge than the verification checkmark, and it should be optional to show, IMO — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 4, 2022

Everyone may pay to get their account confirmed with a blue checkmark, the wealthiest man in the world noted. He continued by saying that the fee would be utilized to maintain the social networking site.

The co-founder of Dogecoin is one of many to criticize the concept. The comment is unexpected, though, given that Musk and Marcus have previously agreed on several topics.

The Tesla founder has been promoting Dogecoin acceptance through his enterprises due to their positive friendship. As a result, Dogecoin reached a record high last year of $0.73, thanks mainly to Musk.

Since many believe that the cryptocurrency will somehow converge with the social media platform, Dogecoin is predicted to gain much from Musk’s takeover of Twitter. Musk also tweeted a picture of a dog sporting a Twitter t-shirt that suggested this.

It is still being determined whether Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, will still want Twitter to accept Dogecoin now that Marcus opposes his proposal to charge an $8 monthly fee for the social media platform’s verification tool.

Talking about Elon Musk and Twitter revamping, more clarification is needed about the upcoming team and the people in the top management team. Until now, it seems Musk will only be taking responsibility for himself.