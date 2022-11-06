Twitter Threads Showing People Taking Intructions in the Literal Sense Go Viral

According to recent reports, there were a lot of Twitter threads posted by people wherein they were taking the instructions literally leaving people in tears of laughter. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the threads

The thread documents ironic moments such as a vehicle crashing through a wall that has the words “Drive Thru” written over it. Another picture showed a man putting this iPhone under a wristwatch as the notice in the background said, “Keep your iPhone and valuables under watch!! Thefts are being reported in the library”. While some of these undated pictures appeared natural, some were obviously staged.

Commenting on these tweets, a Twitter user wrote, “So english is hard for white people too ”.

Another person said, “Easily the funniest thread I’ve seen in a while”.

About Twitter

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. The recent threads wherein people were taking instructions pretty literally left people in peals of laughter. It gave out the message that instructions should not be taken that seriously otherwise they can prove to be dangerous or foolish. Twitter is known for making an impact with its tweets. People literally have the freedom to post about anything and in seconds it becomes viral or people might start following the person and make it a trend on the platform. People love the platform because of its unique format and the impact it makes on people. Many a time, the instructions are misunderstood also. There was an incident where a Nagpur resident asked the bakery if the cake contained eggs and when the cake came, contains egg was written all over it.

Elon Musk

The recent chatter about Twitter will always have Elon Musk in it since he is the new boss of the company. He has acquired the company recently and has been introducing a lot of changes. He has faced a lot of criticism and backlash for his decisions. Some of them are making the blue tick feature paid. Then people also assumed that Donald Trump will be coming back to the platform because Elon Musk wasn’t in favor of the decision of the company to ban him but that did not happen. Recently Musk was in a spat with AOC because reportedly she called him out for banning the blue tick feature. He is trying to make the company profitable and lead it toward the path to success.