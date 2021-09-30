Dogecoin Millionaire isn’t selling his coins, Are you?

If you are a Dogecoin fan or have been active in the community for a while, you must have heard about the Dogecoin Millionaire. His name is Glauber Contessoto, who became famous after his Doge holdings became more than $1 million giving him the title. Even though the title is with him, we can’t say the same about the money. The price of Doge has dropped, and so has the value of his holdings. But the Dogecoin Millionaire isn’t selling his coins, and he plans to hold it at least till his tokens are worth more than $10 million, at which point he will retire. Are you holding the coins too? Let us know.

What does the Dogecoin Millionaire think about all this?

Even though Glauber’s holdings were worth more than $2 million at one point in time, he didn’t sell even a dime of it. Glauber is a holder, and he thinks Dogecoin’s value will be a lot more in the future. In fact, apart from not selling his coins, the Dogecoin Millionaire has also capitalized on all dips and has bought as much as he could. The man tweeted that he wants to retire with $10 million by the time he turns 35. He also thinks that the upcoming years for Dogecoin are very bright.

He also explained that the markets are not going to always go up. An investor needs to be well prepared for every scenario, and this is why he isn’t much worried. He tweeted, “If you can’t hold through a bear market, do you even deserve to be in crypto? No, that’s bulls**t.” But the funny part is he replied to his own tweet saying we aren’t in a bear market right now. Though it will come in the future, and we should be able to hold through it.

Dogecoin Millionaire also got into ADA.

While Dogecoin Millionaire isn’t selling his coins, there is another coin he has invested in. Glauber purchased 3,500 Cardano coins at a price of $2.06, which cost $7,200. He believes in ADA and sees it as having the potential to give serious returns in the future. In fact, the Dogecoin Millionaire believes that ADA is going to be among the top 5 coins in the next five years. And since the market is in a dip right now and ADA is 33% below its ATH, it is a good time to stack up.

What are your thoughts on the Dogecoin Millionaire not selling his coins? And do you think that Dogecoin will ever get to its ATH again? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Bitcoin’s key short term support at $41k needs to hold