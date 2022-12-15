Donald Trump, a former president, unveils his first NFT collection

On Thursday, former president Donald Trump announced the opening of his first digital trading card collection. In addition, Trump initiated making NFTs of him widely available.

Trump announced the launch of Collect Trump Cards on Thursday. A website that would release 45,000 NFTs of the former president and introduce him to the NFT world.

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” by posting a video of himself dressed as a superhero. However, now that he has made it known, it is not focused on his 2024 presidential candidacy.

Each NFT reportedly cost $99 and was created by artist Clark Mitchell. Additionally, the Polygon blockchain is used to create these Trump Digital Trading Cards.

Each NFT comes with an entry into the “Sweepstakes” with specific rewards. The Official Donald Trump NFT Collection Sweepstakes is only open to legal citizens of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old.

There are only 45,000 NFTs that can be produced during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. The NFTs includes the 44,000 NFTs that can be bought during that time.

It’s noteworthy that the collection was released three years after Trump said he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

‘My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!’ the ex-president wrote on Truth Social on Thursday morning.

‘These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.’

In a few NFTs, Trump is shown as a superhero, an astronaut, playing football, and an American cowboy.

Trump said his trading cards ‘would make a great Christmas gift’ and urged fans, ‘Don’t wait.’

‘They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!’

Check out how people reacted after Donald Trump launched his first NFT collection

Undoubtedly, people out there can’t sit quietly after hearing the news. So not only are ordinary people reacting, but some known celebrity faces are also taking the opportunity to bring out their sarcastic comments.

Brian Tyler Cohen, “I don’t think I’ve ever had more second hand embarrassment than I do right now after seeing Trump’s “major announcement.”

Jeff Tiedrich also shared his opinion on the matter. However, he was distraught with this news. His words show that he was expecting some things great, but the announcement broke all of his expectations.

He tweeted, “OH MY FUCKING GOD TRUMP’S MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT IS *DIGITAL* TRADING CARDS FEATURING HIS OWN BIG DUMB STUPID PUMPKIN FACE and holy shit he’s selling them for a hundred bucks I shit you not. I wish I was making this up. and the rubes are going to eat this shit right up.”

“Big Announcement” or Disappointment?

A journalist also tweeted, saying, “Oh my goodness, Trump’s “major announcement” is even more pathetic than I anticipated.” His tweet is bringing out his disappointment.

It can be worse when the “BIG ANNOUCEMENT” was said to be just hype, and the NFT collection was a “low quality thing.” “Man…when all Patriots are looking for is hope for the future of our country, and Trump hypes everybody up with a “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT” Then drops a low quality NFT collection video as the “announcement,” it just pushes people away…Damn” tweeted a user.

A user trolled the announcement by targeting its target audience. He wrote, “The target audience for Trump NFTs trying to buy a Trump NFT.” He also posted a picture of an old man happily looking at his phone.

A day after releasing a video on Truth Social with the caption “AMERICA NEEDS A SUPERHERO,” Trump made his NFTs public. This animated image shows Trump posing like Superman in front of the Trump Tower in New York City. Then, as light emanates from his eyes, he pulls his shirt off to show a “T” on his chest.