Donald Trump announces candidature for 2024 President Election

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he will be running for the 2024 Republican nomination for US Presidential Elections. The 2024 US Presidential Election is set to happen on 5th November 2024.

If he is elected again, he would become only the second president to retake the White House after having been ousted, a feat achieved by Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Donald Trump who became the 45th president of the United States in 2016 by defeating Hillary Clinton, lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election. He is now planning to get back into the White House with a thumping victory in 2024.

Trump, a Republican and the leader of the “Make America Great Again” movement, announced his third presidential bid on Tuesday during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home after having teased a bid since leaving office in 2021.

He told his supporters that he is announcing his candidature for US presidential election in order to make America great and Glorius again. He sharply criticized the Washington establishment for trying to silence the voice and ideas of his supporters. According to Trump, he is the voice of his supporters.

According to Trump, the world has still not seen the full potential and power of the United States of America. In order to show the real power, America should get out of the ditch caused by the Biden administration, Trump said. The former President started an all-out attack against the Biden administration for its failure in handling the economic crisis and its cold response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It is also important to note that Donald Trump is announcing his re-run for President Election at a time when the Republican party is having internal problems regarding who should be the major face of the party in upcoming elections.

Results of the recently concluded mid-term elections had signaled that the Republican party was unable to post major victory despite a poor performance by the Biden administration in handling the Economic crisis. Political analysts were expecting a red wave in the elections in which both the Senate and House of representatives will come under the control of the Republican party.

But the results and projections as of now suggest that the senate could go the way of the Democratic Party while the house of representatives might be under the control of the Republican party by a small margin.

Ron DeSantis, who is the Republican Governor of Florida since 2019 will be a strong contender for Donald Trump for the Republican party nomination to the US Presidential Election in 2024.