“DoNotPay” is working more efficiently on GPT-4 to generate medical or legal assistance

Do you recall “DoNotPay,” the first chatbot lawyer in the world who is being sued for lacking a degree? Joshua Browder, the company’s creator, recently provided an example of how the picture function of GPT-4 may alter the game. In order to construct a legal defence based on the “No Surpises Act” in the US, which protects patients against surprise bills, Browder claims that the AI tool can spot problems in people’s medical bills and also compare pricing with different hospitals. This highlights how it may be utilised in defence.

While talking about this feature, there are certain things that the AI tool is designed to do or engage in. You can check the stuff from the points mentioned below.

DoNotPay is working on using GPT-4 to generate below mentioned things:

1. Giving guidance on matters of medicine or law: GPT-4 of Open AI may offer general knowledge on these subjects. It can now offer precise guidance or make medical diagnoses.

2. Using explicit or improper language: It is programmed to always speak in a polite and suitable manner.

3. Hate speech or discrimination: GPT-4 is intended to be accepting and courteous to all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, or other personal traits.

4. Endorsing or encouraging unlawful activity: It is not allowed to engage in unethical or criminal activity.

5. Sharing personal information: It is designed to respect users privacy and is unable to do so without their express permission.

6. Transacting in financial matters: GPT-4 is not intended to handle financial matters or to offer financial guidance. It can offer broad information on economics and finance but cannot engage in trading or investing activities.

7. Offering treatment for mental health: While it can offer broad knowledge about mental health and wellness, it cannot take the place of expert therapy or counselling. It’s crucial to get expert assistance if someone is having mental health problems.

8. Individual decision-making: It can offer knowledge and direction. However, the ability to make decisions for others is different from its capabilities. It’s crucial that each person makes their own choices based on their particular needs and interests.

9. Intellectual property rights are violated: It is designed to protect intellectual property rights and can thus not do things like share copyrighted information without authorization.

It is prohibited from participating in political campaigns or lobbying since it is an AI language model and is hence impartial.

Check out the video representing how the AI tool created the lawsuit

DoNotPay is working on using GPT-4 to generate "one click lawsuits" to sue robocallers for $1,500. Imagine receiving a call, clicking a button, call is transcribed and 1,000 word lawsuit is generated. GPT-3.5 was not good enough, but GPT-4 handles the job extremely well: pic.twitter.com/gplf79kaqG — Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) March 14, 2023

The video shared above shows how the AI tool generated a lawsuit in a few seconds.