DoorDash glitch leads to hundreds of users ordering food and alcohol for free

Recently, a glitch in the food delivery app DoorDash led to several customers ordering food and essentials for free. Reports suggested how this brief glitch gave hundreds of customers the provision to not pay anything as they ordered from the app. Throughout the afternoon of Friday, July 8, DoorDash was trending high on Twitter as many benefitted from the glitch while not having to pay for ordered food.

Moreover, many clearly did not stop at just ordering food, taking advantage to order expensive alcohol as well. Various posts shared show how people ordered casks of pricey alcohol with bills coming to over thousands of dollars. Additionally, many took the advantage to stock up on emergency contraceptives, along with one customers even buying a 32-inch HD television- all without charge.

Posts on social media showing people benefitting from the glitch:

Doordash glitch went crazy im all stocked up free of charge pic.twitter.com/3gvtGZXPtL — annabelle. (@oomfabelle) July 8, 2022

Ain’t gone be a wing left in Chicago with this DoorDash glitch going on 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ghqIyF2Ktj — Follow Da Realest (@Cameron_773) July 8, 2022

In fact, one user even took to Facebook to thank DoorDash for the wireless controller and television ordered for free via the app. Sharing a picture of the appliances, he wrote ‘Thanks a bunch DoorDash.’ However, it is still unclear as to how many users actually ended by receiving the orders they places. It is evident that some definitely did.

Reports showed how a DoorDash user, Cardiya noticed the entire system of the food delivery app to glitch. This was as she got her entire food order from Chilis for free as many took advantage of the glitch. “Well, apparently the whole DoorDash system was glitching,”

A spokesperson for the platform informed the New York Post how it engaged in the active cancellation of fraudulent orders on DoorDash. They stated how the app was going through an issue regarding processing of payments on Thursday, July 7 evening. Resultantly, he pointed out certain users got the chance to check out without even an authorised form of payment for a brief span of time.

Moreover, the representative specified how DoorDash was later notified that certain users of the apps were ‘placing fraudulent orders.’ Further, they added how the app was quick to correct this particular issue.

“We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue.”

The glitch turned out to be a blessing for numerous users as they ordered a bunch of expensive commodities without having to pay for it. Especially, this worked in favour of users looking to stock up on emergency contraceptives amidst concerns over overturning Roe v Wade.