Dr. Disrespect’s AAA Studio Is Making An ‘Extraction Shooter’

Dr. DisRespect revealed early in the year that his AAA studio is developing an ‘Extraction Shooter’. Last year, Dr. Disrespect, announced the formation of an AAA gaming studio, along with Robert Bowling, former Creative Strategist for Call of Duty, and Quinn Delhoyo, Multiplayer Designer for Halo 5. I am still fascinated with Project Moon, the game being made by streamer Dr. Disrespects self-proclaimed AAA studio, Midnight Society, that includes heavy-hitters from the industry such as Call of Duty’s Robert Bowling.

okay so this Dr Disrespect game is: – putting out vertical slices every six weeks for early members to play

– goal is to "offer feedback to help steer development"

– members can vote on what features to pursue or cut Gamedev folks is this uh, viable?https://t.co/DUEuHpdQkM pic.twitter.com/dWi6q08TUb — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 11, 2022

Playable Snapshots are vertical slices of key aspects of the game, meant to center community conversation around specific features or mechanics the AAA gaming studio is actively building, each one complete enough for active dialogue and discussion around. These Snapshots are not an upcoming codename for Project Moon, instead, they are going to be focused on the core aspects of a game that a studio is currently actively building.