Capcom’s high-fantasy RPG sequel, Dragon’s Dogma 2, has overtaken the gaming world. Launched on March 22nd, 2024, the game has already surpassed a staggering 2.5 million copies sold worldwide in 11 days. This is a phenomenal achievement for the franchise and a testament to the exciting world and gameplay Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers.

The original Dragon’s Dogma, released in 2012, garnered a passionate fanbase with its unique pawn system, where players could recruit AI companions to aid them on their adventures. Dragon’s Dogma 2 expands on this concept, offering a richer and more open world to explore.

Positive reviews turn success

Positive reviews have fueled the game’s success. Critics have praised the vast open environments, the strategic combat that encourages creative use of your character and pawns, and the sheer amount of content to delve into. While some have pointed out a lack of enemy variety, the overall experience seems to be a resounding hit.

This sales milestone isn’t just impressive for Dragon’s Dogma 2, it puts Capcom in a strong position. The company has emphasized maximizing game sales in recent years, and Dragon’s Dogma 2’s performance is another feather in their cap. It joins other Capcom titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6 which have enjoyed strong launches in 2024.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s success is particularly interesting considering the pre-release controversy surrounding downloadable content (DLC). Some fans expressed concern about Capcom potentially segmenting the core experience through paid DLC. However, strong reviews suggesting a complete and satisfying base game appear to have quelled those anxieties, with many players happy to dive in without worrying about additional purchases. It will be interesting to see how Dragon’s Dogma 2 performs in the long run. Will it maintain its momentum with continued engagement and potential future content releases? One thing is for sure: Capcom has a bonafide hit on its hands, proving that the Dragon’s Dogma franchise has a bright future.

Future Expectations

Here’s what we can expect from Dragon’s Dogma 2 moving forward:

Thriving Online Community: The pawn system is a breeding ground for online interaction, with players sharing their customized AI companions and strategies. This could lead to a vibrant online community where players help each other conquer the game’s challenges.

Potential DLC: While the base game appears substantial, there's always room for expansion. Capcom may choose to release DLC that adds new areas, stories, or even character classes, further extending the game's lifespan.

Impact on the Franchise: Dragon's Dogma 2's success could solidify the franchise as a major player in the RPG genre. With a strong foundation established, future Dragon's Dogma titles could build upon this success and attract an even larger audience.

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s blistering sales are a sign that the game has resonated with a wide range of players. Whether you’re a returning fan of the original or a newcomer to the series, Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers a vast and exciting adventure waiting to be explored.