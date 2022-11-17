Drako unveils its second vehicle the Drako Dragon that can accelerate in 1.9 secs

Drako’s second vehicle is unveiled the Drako Dragon. It is priced at $290,000 and can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds. Back in 2019, the company unveiled its first vehicle, a limited-production all-electric supercar with insane specs.

The San Jose-based company was founded by Dean Drako, better known as the co-founder and CEO of Barracuda Networks, and Shiv Sikand, an electrical engineer and co-founder of IC Manage. They repurposed the chassis of the Fisker Karma to create the electric vehicle. There is a test ride in the Drako GTE in 2020 and came out impressed by Drako’s quad motor powertrain with each motor capable of a power range of +225 kW to -225 kW.

At the time, that the GTE with the Fisker body was more of a test bed for that impressive powertrain, and it was expected Drako to launch something else built from the ground up with it. That something else is the Drako Dragon. It was announced last summer with some teaser images and specs, but now we get the whole unveiling.

Specifications

The Dragon is all about performance, thanks to the insane electric powertrain developed by Drako. According to the company, it enables a top speed of over 200 mph and a quarter-mile in just nine seconds. “Just how mind blowing is the performance? There really is nothing that properly compares. Dragon’s four electric motors combine to provide 2,000 horsepower enabling face-stretching 0-60 mph runs of 1.9 seconds, quarter-mile times of 9.0 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 200 mph. With great power comes great responsibility, so Dragon is equipped with carbon ceramic rotors at all four corners. The front brakes use 10-piston calipers on 420-mm discs, while the rear brakes use 6-piston calipers on 410-mm discs.”

But Drako already impressed with its performance with the GTE; where the Dragon shines is with the merging of that level of performance with a stunning new design enabled by building the new vehicle from the ground up. The design is quite unique and bold. Drako is claiming some firsts with the Dragon, including being “the world’s first production SUV with a full carbon fiber structure.” The company claims that it will save 50% of the weight of the chassis. The company is also future-proof with a charging capacity of up to 500 kW. Drako also expects the Dragon to have an EPA-rated range of 420 miles. One of the biggest improvements over the GTE is the interior. That’s obviously enabled by the SUV form factor, but also the fact that the GTE was super limited by the Fisker chassis.