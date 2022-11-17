Twitter plans to add end-to-end encryption in direct messages on Twitter

Twitter plans to add end-to-end encryption in direct messages (DMs) on the microblogging platform.

According to sources, a code was found by a mobile researcher Jane Manchun that was spotted on Twitter for Android. It gave a hint that Twitter is maybe working on bringing back end-to-end encryption to DMs. The mobile researcher Jane Manchun Wong also found a mention of “encryption keys” in addition to the source code.

“This number was generated from your encryption keys from this conversation. If it matches the number in the recipient’s phone, end-to-end encryption is guaranteed,” a source code string read.

Twitter’s present CEO replied to Jane with a winking emoji, which indicates that the features might be in the developing stages that will later or sooner will be available for users.

Many users expressed their thoughts on the post. While one commented, “Nice. What happens in DMs should stay in DMs,” while another user commented, “This is very important and scary to think DMs were missing end-to-end encryption. Thanks, Elon!”

Twitter users have urged end-to-encryption on DMs for the longest time, so this added coating of privacy might build up confidence. With end-to-end encryption, fully safe and private conversations might become a reality. Only the sender and the receiver can look over the conversation owing to such encryption.

Meanwhile, Musk had declared that the micro-blogging medium would soon permit organisations to recognize their associated accounts.

“Ultimately, I think there is no choice but for Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I’m open to suggestions,” Musk replied.

About E2E:

E2E stands for end-to-end encryption which allows messages to remain private from the third party to get access to your conversations. It allows you to stay completely encrypted and secure in the platform and the message is available to the sender and the receiver only. Even the company itself cannot check the conversations between the parties. We can also see the same type of encryption in the most popular messaging applications “Whatsapp” and “Telegram”.

Twitter is also planning for the same type of encryption technology. Direct messages with e2e will enable the platform to double up its security and instant messaging solution.

Why it is important?

You can communicate with the other person with full confidence without being worried about third parties. The hackers or any other third party won’t be able to get access to your conversation when it is E2E encrypted, as it uses hash codes to encrypt the entire message. It becomes nearly impossible to access the data.