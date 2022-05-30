Drappers predicts that Women will revolutionize Bitcoins to Astronomical Heights!

Bitcoin’s battle in the crypto market.

Bitcoin is considerably the most valued cryptocurrency in the world. Even during the crypto market implosion, the currency dropped by a value less than 50% which is arguably the lowest for any cryptocurrency trading today. All the cryptocurrencies at least lost a value of more than 55% making it difficult for the market to revive from the collapse. Bitcoin, though lost a small percentage of value, has a lot of expectations and pressures to carry, as it happens to be the best in the market. Some of the investors and crypto experts have highly optimistic expectations from bitcoin.

Let’s take a look at what billionaire Venture Capitalish Tim Drapper has to say about bitcoin.

Tim Drapper is a venture capitalist, investor and founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Draper University and has many other lines of business. The venture capitalist strongly believes that bitcoin will raise to at least $250,000 by the end of the year or by the start of the next year at the latest. The prediction is backed by him by stating that, bitcoin will rise to a ground-breaking level by Women of US.

Yes! You heard it right! But, its quite natural for any person to question about Drapper’s reason. Let’s see what he has to say.

Tim Drapper while addressing veteran crypto trader, Scott Melker that he will be consistent with his prediction that bitcoin will rise by at least 862% from $29,000 to $250,000 by the year end. Adding to his explanation about how women will influence the rise of bitcoin, he stated that, Women across the globe will have Bitcoin Wallets, and will start using bitcoins to purchase and fulfill their wants. He also added that, given that 50% of wealth in US is handled by women, its not too optimistic for the tech investor to say they could help drive the price of BTC to revolutionary heights.

Drapper’s Predictions – A reality?

Drapper has always made bold predictions when it comes to anything related to crypto market especially about bitcoins. But, interestingly, Draper did have a successful prediction with cold hard money. At an auction in 2014, he splashed $18.5 million for a bulk of 30,000 bitcoins that were supposedly seized by US Marshal. In today’s day, Drapers worth is around $870 million which is not bad at all for an 8 year investment.

Draper also adds that, cryptocurrency will revolutionize the blockchain technology to next level. He also believes that decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens are the next big things in the crypto world.