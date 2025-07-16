Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home appliances, has officially entered the offline retail space in India, through a partnership with Croma, marking a pivotal step in its growth strategy for the market. Following strong demand and consistent success on Amazon India, the brand is now bringing its intelligent cleaning and grooming innovations directly to physical retail—making its products more accessible, experiential, and tangible for Indian consumers.

As part of its expansion plan, Dreame’s product range will be available across select Croma stores in over 20+ cities covering metros, tier 1 & tier 2. Starting today, customers can visit the “Dreame Zone” across Croma stores and experience Dreame’s advanced and innovative products, such as robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet – and – dry vacuums, and grooming products. By providing customers with a hands-on experience of Dreame’s innovative product ecosystem, the brand aims to get closer to Indian households. Whether it is testing performance or understanding specifications, customers can now interact with Dreame’s intelligent home solutions before making a purchase.

Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India said “India is one of the most exciting markets for us globally. Our partnership with Croma is a significant milestone in Dreame’s journey in India. For the first time, customers can walk into stores and experience our products up close – understanding their features, design, and performance in a real-world setting. This offline presence is not just about increasing awareness – it’s about building trust, fostering interaction, and ensuring that Indian consumers have every opportunity to discover how Dreame can enhance their daily lives through intelligent innovation. By entering Croma’s stores, we’re giving consumers the opportunity to truly understand what Dreame stands for—performance, aesthetics, and intelligent design—right at their fingertips”

The move reflects a growing shift in Indian consumer preferences toward high-tech, design-led home solutions that deliver real everyday value. By combining online momentum with offline accessibility, Dreame is creating a phygital brand experience that meets India’s diverse shopping behaviours.

This development comes on the heels of Dreame onboarding Kriti Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador, reinforcing the company’s serious, long-term investment in the Indian market.

As a part of the introductory offer, starting from 15th July – 20th July customers can avail attractive offers on Dreame products across Croma stores and avail upto 10% additional discount on select credit card purchases from IDFC Bank, Amex, HSBC and Bank of Baroda. Additionally, No Cost EMI options are also available on select models. Whether you’re upgrading your cleaning routine or investing in smarter home appliances, this is the perfect time to bring home Dreame’s premium innovations at exceptional prices.

Retail experts have noted that offline availability often plays a pivotal role in building brand loyalty and accelerating adoption—especially in high-involvement categories like smart home appliances. This launch is a strategic effort to complement digital sales with physical touchpoints that build confidence and drive conversion.

To support this move, Dreame has also rolled out dedicated after-sales infrastructure including a toll-free customer helpline, pickup & drop support, and on-site installation along with 2-year warranties on grooming products and 1-year coverage on cleaning devices—ensuring that ownership is as seamless as the purchase journey.

With this offline foray, Dreame is taking a confident step forward in becoming a household name in India, offering smarter, cleaner, and more connected living experiences tailored for modern Indian homes.

About Dreame India

Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and grooming. All Dreame products are available on Amazon.

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology (“Dreame” for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company’s founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame’s smart products aim to save individuals’ time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

