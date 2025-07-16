While SUV fans eagerly wait for Toyota’s next Land Cruiser, the Japanese automaker might be quietly working on something unexpected: a minivan built for adventure. Yes, you read that right. Not just any minivan, but one that could shake up the segment with rugged looks and outdoor-ready features.

According to fresh reports from Japan, Toyota may soon bring the wild-looking X-Van Gear Concept to life as a production model. First revealed in 2023, the concept blended family-friendly functionality with off-road personality, and it looks like it may be heading to showrooms.

From Concept to Reality?

The X-Van Gear first made waves back in 2023 for not looking like a minivan at all. Boxy, bold, and covered in tough-looking plastic cladding, it had more in common with an SUV than a school-run shuttle. Japanese outlet Motor Fan now claims the model could launch between October 2025 and early 2026.

The van would reportedly share its foundation with the Toyota Noah and Voxy, practical people movers launched in 2022. But the X-Van Gear’s mission is a bit different: take families (and their gear) off the beaten path while offering the comfort of a minivan.

Rugged Design, Family Heart

Expect a van that looks ready for the wild. The design is said to stick closely to the original concept, including its dual sliding doors and upright, chunky body. There are even whispers about the removal of B-pillars, which would make getting in and out of the van super easy and give the cabin a spacious, airy feel.

Size-wise, it’s about the same as the Noah, just under 4.7 meters long with a 2.85-meter wheelbase, but it’ll stand out thanks to its “go-anywhere” vibe.

Under the hood, the X-Van Gear could offer a 2.0-liter petrol engine or a 1.8-liter hybrid, both of which are already used in Toyota’s current lineup. Four-wheel drive is also expected, making it an actual option for weekend getaways or light off-roading.

A Cabin That Adapts to You

Inside, the focus will be on flexibility. Think three-row seating that can be rearranged depending on your needs, one day it’s a sleeping area, the next it’s a mobile dining nook. While the space-age dashboard from the concept will likely be toned down, we can expect practical tech and clever storage throughout.

This is a van that wants to help you do more, whether that’s taking the kids to school or heading out for a camping trip.

Rival to the Delica?

If the X-Van Gear hits production, it could take on Mitsubishi’s Delica D:5, a beloved name in Japan for people who need both space and off-road muscle. And with Mitsubishi reportedly planning a Delica reboot, Toyota’s timing might be just right.

The only downside? For now, it looks like this rugged minivan will be a Japan-only affair.

When and How Much?

Rumor has it that Toyota could unveil the production X-Van Gear at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show or the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. Pricing is expected to start around ¥3.5 million (roughly $23,500), making it a bit more premium than the Noah.

A Van That Breaks the Mold

If Toyota really is building the “Land Cruiser of minivans,” it could change how people see family vehicles. After all, why settle for boring when you can have a van that’s equal parts spacious, practical, and adventure-ready?

For now, there’s no official word, but the idea alone is enough to get minivan skeptics a little excited.