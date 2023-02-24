Driverless baggage vehicles: Auto-Dolly & Auto-DollyTug now at a huge airport in Asia

Aurrigo is a UK-based transport tech company that made driverless baggage vehicles for transporting baggage between terminals and planes. They are Auto-Dolly and Auto-DollyTug. These are now seen now at jobs at huge airports in Asia.

Auto-Dolly picks up a luggage container and drives itself to the plane. It’s able to recognize people and objects on the road and avoid them. Once it reaches the plane, automatic mechanical arms transfer the luggage container onto the pallet loader. Auto-DollyTug is also an electric driverless vehicle, and it’s designed to replace a traditional diesel tractor-type baggage hauler. (It can also be driven in manual mode by a human driver.) It can carry a luggage container on top of the vehicle, as well as tow up to four traditional, unpowered luggage dollies. It can carry 1.5 tons and tow a further 7.5 tons, and that makes it unique because traditional models can only tow.

Singapore Changi Airport, one of the largest transportation hubs in Asia, has signed a multiyear partnership agreement with Aurrigo to jointly develop and test the Auto-Dolly and Auto-DollyTug. The partners are also testing Aurrigo’s airport simulation software platform Auto-Sim.

Automation in Airports

In early February, UK auto supplier Aurrigo talked about bringing driverless baggage transport to airports. “We decided on day one we couldn’t make something that would travel at 70 miles an hour and go everywhere,” said David Keene, chief executive of Aurrigo, which is based in Coventry, part of England’s automotive heartland. “We just didn’t have the capital because we thought that would take billions.”

Aurrigo has a traditional auto business providing everything from wiring systems and center consoles to exterior trim or key fobs to Volkswagen luxury unit Bentley, Tata unit Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin. Those vehicles are at the opposite end of the spectrum from Aurrigo’s AVs, which in some cases travel at “only just above walking speed,” Keene said. Aurrigo has developed a four-seater “auto pod” with no steering wheel or pedals for slow non-road routes such as on university campuses. The company has also designed the “Auto-Dolly” and “Auto-DollyTug” for airports and is working with Singapore’s Changi Airport, its lead customer, to automate baggage handling. Each dolly can carry a standardized container holding about 40 bags and Aurrigo is doing tests unloading and loading a dummy plane at its own fenced-off gate at Changi. By 2027, Keene said AVs will handle baggage at a whole terminal and all of Changi’s planes will be loaded and unloaded by AVs by the end of the decade.