Dubai real estate major Emaar group’s CEO detained at Delhi Airport

The chief executive officer of the Emirati multinational real estate development corporation, Emaar Group based in UAE has apprehended for a little while at the IGI Airport in Delhi on June 24, shortly after the aircraft he was boarding landed.

The CEO, Amit Jain was apprehended because of a bygone look out circular but was shortly set free as the real estate controversy investigation was closed. The LOC was opened against the CEO on the appeal of Punjab Police concerning an investigation of 2019.

The SSP of Punjab Police confirmed this news stating that a passenger of an Emirates flight that landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was apprehended but was set free after we found out that the LOC against him did not exist anymore.

The SSP further added that Amit Jain was being chased by the police as an FIR was filed against him at a district police station in Rupnagar in Punjab and referring to the look out circular initiated by the BOI on request of the district police, Jain was to be arrested and handed over to the Rupnagar police. Adding further he said that the CEO of Emaar has negotiated with the person who filed the complaint and both have them have reached a settlement after which the probe has been closed.

The BOI informed the district police of Rupnagar after arresting Jain on June 24 at the Delhi airport and released him soon after they learned the case has been dismissed.

Back in November 2019, an ex-officio of the Indian Army had allegedly registered a police complaint against the CEO concerning a real estate controversy matter in Rupnagar district in Punjab. Earlier this month the district police of Rupnagar appealed to BOI to initiate LOC against the real estate development group’s CEO.

When asked about the matter the Emaar group said that they were acquainted with the report about the detention of their CEO and it was related to a controversy connected with the corporation’s work in India.

A representative of the Indian branch of the Dubai-based real estate development company said that the CEO had a momentary conversation with the officials concerned and considerably, he is not indulged in the daily administration and discipline of the company’s work in India.

The real estate development corporation, Emaar Group works for the advancement of estate and administration services in many countries. It is a public joint-stock company.