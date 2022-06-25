Google sends letter to employees saying they can relocate to states with abortion rights.

On Friday, June 24, Google sent an email to all its employees addressing the historic Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade this week. The companywide mail explained the staff in affected location that they can apply for relocations without any necessary explanation.

Fiona Cicconi, the Chief People Officer of Google specified in the email how this is a ‘profound change’ for the US that has a deep impact on everyone, specifically women. She noted how ‘Googlers can also apply for relocation’ without any explanation, with the ones overseeing the situation being fully aware of it. However, the message does not specify as to how many requests Google would approve of, and does not guarantee any definite approval.

Currently, the company is in the middle of assigning relocations for other workers. These are the ones who do not wish to return to their assigned in-person offices owing to the return-to-office memo of Google which initiated this April. Currently Google has 30 locations across the entire country. Moreover, Cicconi stated that the company would additionally provide ‘support sessions to workers in the next few days.

“Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation.”

Evidently, this statement from the search giant comes as other companies like Amazon and Meta stated that would pay for workers to travel to access abortions. Mainly, if they reside in states where it is banned following the decision from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and want legally access the facility.

At the initial leak of the ruling, Google stated that it would give travel benefits for workers who would want to get abortion care in any other state. The search giant’s US benefits plan, along with health insurance plan for the workers even cover out-of-state medical producers. These are the ones that are not available where the particular employees lives and works.

When approached for comments on the developments, Google refused to respond. Additionally, it did not acknowledge requests for comments on its compliance with potential law enforcement requests for information users. In May, a team of 42 Democratic lawmakers pushed chief executive Sundar Pichai in a letter to suspend the collection of location information that could be utilised for the identification of people who are seeking abortions.

The full memo from Fiona Cicconi: