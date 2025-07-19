DuckDuckGo added a new feature that enables users to exclude AI-generated pictures from their search, following widespread complaints that AI-generated content is making it more difficult to locate original images online.

The privacy-oriented search engine rolled out the feature earlier this week, allowing users to opt in to view AI-generated content when searching for pictures. The feature comes amid the web being flooded with a growing deluge of what many are referring to as “AI slop,” low-quality, AI-generated content that can overwhelm legitimate content on search results.

It is simple to utilize the new feature. On DuckDuckGo, users would search and then proceed to the Images tab, where they would have a new dropdown menu option labeled “AI images.” There, they would have the option to choose either “show” or “hide” of AI-generated content based on their preference.

For those who want to make it a default setting, there is also in the search settings menu a setting called “Hide AI-Generated Images” that can be enabled to block AI content by default.

The filter technology is based on open-source human-curated blocklists such as the so-called “nuclear” list uBlockOrigin and the uBlacklist Huge AI Blocklist. DuckDuckGo acknowledges that the system won’t block all AI-generated images but assures that it will “greatly reduce the number of AI-generated images you see.”

The timing of this tool is an extension of a broader mood of frustration among internet users who are becoming increasingly plagued with difficulties in locating genuine content on the web. AI image generators are now extremely advanced, generating millions of images that frequently appear alongside or even substitute genuine photos in search results.

The issue first arose last year when Google was blamed for displaying mostly AI-generated photos of baby peacocks rather than actual photos when users typed in the birds. DuckDuckGo is seemingly drawing reference to the scandal by employing a baby peacock search as an example in their feature announcement.

The phrase “AI slop” has caught on as a term to describe the quantity of low-quality, artificially generated content that’s inundating search results, social media timelines, and other areas of the web. AI-generated content in itself isn’t necessarily awful, but the quantity is so high that users can potentially struggle to find the particular type of content for which they’re searching.

DuckDuckGo pointed out that the feature was a response to user demand. Many users complained that AI images were hindering the process of finding what they actually searched for, whether it was real photographs for studying, real product images for shopping, or real artwork for art projects.

The company’s response highlights its commitment to user control and privacy values at the core of what has made DuckDuckGo appealing to those who seek an alternative to mainstream search engines.

Although the existing filter is image-oriented, DuckDuckGo has stated that more filters are in the pipeline. The business has not provided particulars regarding what other types of AI content will be addressed and when new offerings will be released.

This move puts DuckDuckGo potentially in the position to be the first major search engine to offer users direct control over AI-created content in their search results. As AI content is being published throughout the web, other engines might be under pressure to follow suit with filtering capabilities.

For the time being, anyone who wishes to see only legitimate, human-created images when they search has a new tool in their arsenal. Whether or not this feature will affect the manner in which other search engines deal with AI content, it is a giant step in the direction of giving users greater control of their internet experience.

All the users of DuckDuckGo have access to the feature and are able to use it directly via the image search interface of the search engine.