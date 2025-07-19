If you’ve ever wanted to stride through the worlds of Destiny 2 looking like a futuristic space samurai, now’s your chance. The Bushido armor set brings a sleek, warrior-inspired aesthetic to Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks alike—and the best part? It’s completely free, no expansion required. Whether you’re after the striking visual style or the powerful perks it offers, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know to claim your own set.

The Bushido armor set is tied to Destiny 2’s The Edge of Fate content, but you don’t need the latest expansion to get it. Instead, you’ll need to dive into The Portal, a hub for seasonal activities. Here’s how it works:

Open the Director and navigate to The Portal . Select the Pinnacle Ops tab —this is where the magic happens. Complete missions listed under Pinnacle Ops to earn Pinnacle Ops Gear Engrams.

Each engram has a chance to drop pieces of the Bushido armor. Some missions reward multiple engrams, so it’s worth checking the rotation every weekly reset (Tuesdays at 2 PM ET) to see which ones offer the best loot. While drops aren’t guaranteed on your first run, the activities are repeatable, meaning you can grind them until you’ve collected the full set.

The Fastest Way to Farm the Armor

If you’re looking to speed up the process, focus on the Encore mission. Unlike other Pinnacle Ops activities, Encore guarantees specific armor drops at certain points, making it the most efficient path to completing your set. The mission itself is a trimmed-down version of an older quest, taking roughly 45 minutes to an hour solo—though bringing a fireteam can make it much smoother.

For those going in alone, a self-healing weapon like Crimson or the Red Dead Reformed pulse rifle can be a lifesaver, especially during the final boss fight against the Choral Mind. Once you clear the mission, you’ll walk away with at least one piece of Bushido armor, and subsequent runs can help you fill out the rest.

Why the Bushido Armor Is Worth It

Sure, the samurai aesthetic alone is enough to make this set desirable, but the real appeal lies in its perks. The Bushido armor is a gear set, meaning wearing multiple pieces unlocks powerful bonuses:

2-Piece Bonus (Iaido): Final blows with freshly drawn or reloaded weapons grant a burst of health. This is perfect for aggressive playstyles, letting you stay in the fight longer without relying on recovery stats or healing abilities.

4-Piece Bonus (Unfaltering Focus): Reduces incoming damage after landing final blows with Bows, Shotguns, or Swords. Damaging enemies with these weapons extends the effect, making it ideal for close-quarters combat or precision-focused builds.

These perks make the Bushido armor more than just a fashion statement—it’s a viable choice for endgame content, especially if you favor high-risk, high-reward playstyles.

Tips for Optimizing Your Grind

Since armor stats are randomized, you might need multiple runs to get rolls that fit your build. Here’s how to make the most of your farming time: