Dunzo Partners With Schools To Provide Material To Students

As part of its latest endeavor to ease life in lockdown, Dunzo has partnered with high schools to provide quarantined students with study material

Dunzo is happy to partner with Cambridge Court High School and Cambridge Court World School in delivering books to its students all across #Jaipur, to help them continue their school-work from home. A new chapter in learning begins! 📚#LockdownTales #Notebooks #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/pO0ik63Jjm — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) May 13, 2020

As the nation-wide extends, school and college goers have been forced to adapt learning in front of a screen. Though some manage to thrive with online classes, many have found it hard to cope with a lack of one-on-one interaction or even the necessary hardware.

Two schools in Jaipur have partnered with Dunzo in an attempt to get notebooks to their students at home. Cambridge Court High School, and Cambridge Court World School have, with Dunzo, delivered 1500 booksets to students across the city.

Dunzo, along with the plethora of delivery and transport services have adapted and taken on extended roles (Swiggy offering grocery delivery, and Uber offering its fleet for delivery of essential goods) in this time of need in a bid to ease the burden on the urban population.

