Magicpin secured Rs 29.3 Cr from Lightspeed Venture Partners

Magicpin, a Gurgaon based local delivery, commerce and rewards platform has now secured funding of INR 29.3 crore.

The round was backed by the LightSpeed Venture Partners, along with the participation of Moonstone Investments, The Bunting Family Private Fund and WaterBridge Venture, noted the announcement.

Magicpin was founded by Anshoo Sharma in the year 2015.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country, Magicpin has as of now forayed into grocery delivery.

Magicpin also debuted in international markets such as Indonesia last year. Magicpin has more than five million users, and is as of now live in Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, Pune, Hyderabad and others.

Comments

comments