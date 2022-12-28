During the Cold Winters, a Woman’s Tesla Refuses to Unlock, but Twitter Has a Fix

The chilly conditions make everything challenging. After work, everyone loves to relax in a warm vehicle. One woman was left stuck in the cold when the door of her Tesla would not open. However, the problem was not with the car. The handle was frozen due to the extreme cold. On Twitter, a video of her attempting to open the door went viral. This is a result of the significant snowfall in many areas of Canada and the United States.

THE VIRAL VIDEO:

@elonmusk bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design 💀 #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/4nPhle9eh4 — Rachel Modestino TWN (@ThatMetGirl) December 23, 2022

Following their viewing of this video, viewers commented in a variety of ways. She was receiving sympathy from some for her condition and the difficulties she was having over the winter, as well as advice on how to deal with the issue. Many recommendations were made, such as the recommendation to park the car in a warm area to prevent such an occurrence. Some claimed that the Tesla software offers a feature to unlock the door without using the handles.

One of the users mentioned that Tesla automobiles have an option to defrost the exterior of the vehicle, but the user wasn’t sure about it.

“You really are receiving Tonnes of comments so good on you for that,” a viewer continued in their comment. Salutations from Ontario! You must be ready to handle the fallout if you leave your automobile outside in the rain while it is freezing. Wipers freeze on windscreens, locks freeze on conventional cars as well, and mirrors stick as well.

Handles are not the only issue, right? A viewer who concurred with Rachel’s video stated that I couldn’t shut the door because the window wouldn’t slide down when it was frosty. You’re correct, Rachel, I believe it to be a design flaw. They’re using a workaround to repair it, but there was a mistake to begin with. I adore the automobile as well, but I agree with what you said.