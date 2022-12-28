Log In Register
Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 billion

On Tuesday, the Information reported that Instacart, a well known grocery delivery start-up, has diminished its internal valuation to $10 billion, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Apoorva Mehta, founder and chief executive officer of Instacart Inc., stands for a photograph after a Bloomberg West television interview in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, May 20, 2016. Mehta discussed the company’s partnership with Whole Foods, its growth prospects and the future of food delivery.

The online grocery behemoth, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been snipping its valuation this year, beginning with a 40% reduction in March.

Instacart did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on the report.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was valued at $39 billion last year, as rising infections boosted doorstep deliveries, but the recent cuts in its valuation underscore the effects of public market volatility on high-flying private companies.

Instacart Trims Down Its Workforce Before Going Public

The start-up also delayed its much awaited IPO this year amid market uncertainty.

