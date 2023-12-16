Elon Musk, in the aftermath of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter last year, has reportedly assured bankers who supported the deal with a $13 billion loan that they won’t incur losses. This assurance comes at a crucial juncture, given that banks are already facing the prospect of losing around $2 billion if they decide to sell the debt.

The Backdrop of Musk’s Twitter Acquisition

To fund the high-stakes acquisition of Twitter, Musk secured a $13 billion loan from seven major banks, including Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, and Société Générale. The Twitter purchase was inherently risky, as the platform was grappling with negative cash flow. Even before the deal was finalized in October, lenders were aware of the potential losses they might face.

The Risky Nature of the Twitter Purchase

Twitter, now rebranded as X, presented a risky proposition due to its negative cash-flow status. Musk’s decision to proceed with the deal added to the uncertainty. The lenders were well aware of the risks involved, recognizing that the true value lay in establishing a relationship with Elon Musk. However, recent challenges, including a significant drop in advertising revenue and the departure of key advertisers following controversial remarks by Musk, have intensified the complexities surrounding the acquisition.

Musk’s Assessment of Twitter’s Financial Landscape

Nine months post-acquisition, Musk acknowledged that Twitter (X) still grapples with negative cash flow, exacerbated by a substantial decline in advertising revenue. Advertisers, including prominent names like IBM, Apple, Walmart, and Disney, distanced themselves from the platform following an antisemitic comment by Musk. Musk’s subsequent apology and recognition of the controversial nature of his statement underscore the challenges Twitter faces in retaining advertisers and stabilizing its financial position.

Reports suggest that Musk has privately assured the supporting banks that they will not suffer financial losses on the Twitter deal. However, the banks are already facing the possibility of losing approximately $2 billion if they opt to sell the debt. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported on the anticipated losses, highlighting the financial predicament of the lenders involved in Musk’s ambitious Twitter acquisition.

The Timing and Uncertainty Surrounding Musk’s Pledge

The exact timing of Musk’s promise to the bankers remains unclear, adding an element of uncertainty to the situation. Sources indicate that the banks might encounter challenges in offloading their debt in 2024, potentially requiring them to retain the debt on their balance sheets at a considerable discount. Musk and representatives from X have yet to respond to inquiries, leaving room for speculation and raising questions about the feasibility of Musk’s assurance to the banks.

As the narrative unfolds, Musk’s pledge to the banks takes center stage, influencing the dynamics of the Twitter deal aftermath. The financial implications for Musk, X, and the banking institutions involved will depend on the trajectory of Twitter’s performance, the success of Musk’s strategic interventions, and the banks’ ability to navigate the challenging landscape. The unfolding chapters of this high-stakes saga will undoubtedly shape perceptions of Musk’s business acumen and the resilience of Twitter under its new ownership.