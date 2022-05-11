Dyson Replacement? Laifen high-speed hair dryer

Are you in the market for a new hairdryer? While it may appear to be a simple process, when you start looking through all of the hair tools available — from the bargain buys at your local pharmacy to the high-end ones that cost an arm and a leg — it may become a bit overwhelming.

Young consumers believe that there are only two brands of high-end Internet celebrity hair dryers: Dyson and other brands. Since the launching of Dyson hair dryers in 2016, it has swiftly become popular around the world, with their subversive design and black technology qualities, and has become a hot-selling item that Internet celebrities are eager to get.

With its latest high-speed motor, Laifen Swift is all set to compete with Dyson Supersonic.

We’re crazy about high-quality, professional hair care products and what they can do for your hair. However, your hair care tools also make a difference! So, when it comes to purchasing a hairdryer, it’s critical to invest in one that offers real benefits and will keep your hair looking lovely.

Aside from the features and benefits discussed above, one of the most significant distinctions between professional and drugstore hair dryers is the tool’s lifespan. Every day, professional blow dryers are meant to dry clients after clients. A high-quality copper-wired motor, for example, will last far longer than the ordinary aluminum-wired motors found in most commercial blow dryers.

When you consider how frequently you’ll use your hairdryer (which for most people is every day or every other day), it’s generally worthwhile to invest in a high-quality one. The end effect – healthier, more beautiful hair — is well worth it!

The hairdryer features a typical vortex-style jet architecture with a brushless motor that spins at 110,000 RPM at airspeeds of 22m/s — over 6x the air pressure of traditional hairdryers.

The Laifen Hairdryer, which weighs merely 407g, has a magnetic two-stage filter, 59 dB operational noise, negative ion protection, and LED temperature indications. To prevent severe heat, each heat setting is also thermo-controlled and checked 100 times every second.

The engine has a 1,000-hour life cycle and should last about 15 years. This is four times the normal lifespan of a brush motor, which is around 250 hours.

The hairdryer includes clever heat controls, which means the thermal sensor changes the temperature of the air it blows out 30 times per second to prevent overheating and damage to your hair.

The Laifen Swift features noise-reducing technology to ensure it is quieter, and there is a distinct difference when compared to a regular hairdryer.

Depending on the mode, an LED ring surrounds the outside of the hairdryer. Blue light indicates cool air, the orange light indicates warm air, and a red light indicates maximum heat, which is ideal for quick drying and styling.

The air filter is located on the handle of the hairdryer and is magnetically attached, making it extremely easy to remove fluff and dust. Because of its positioning and tiny air filter pores, this also prevents hair from being sucked into the hairdryer.

The emitted air has a high concentration of negative ions, which minimizes static electricity and soothes damaged hair cuticles.

The handle has two buttons: one for turning it on and toggling between the two-speed settings, and the other for switching between cool, warm, and hot modes. A nozzle that magnetically mounts to the front of the hairdryer is included for more focused airflow.

Do you think Laifen will be a strong competitor of Dyson?