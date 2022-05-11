Win Up to 40 BTC in Bitget’s Crypto Trading Competition 2022!

If you are someone who’s confident in crypto trading skills, then look no further, join the annual King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) crypto trading competition 2022!

You have a chance to win up to 40 BTC in KCGI. Registrations for the competition will be open from 9-20 May 2022. Please register for KCGI< here>.

For more details about KCGI and why you should sign up for this competition, read on to discover why this could be the best chance for you to prove your skills as a crypto trader!

Here’s The First Crypto Trading Competition In 2022!

KCGI (King’s Cup Global Invitational) is a biannual global trading competition launched by Bitget. The first KCGI kicked off last October across four regions: Japan, South Korea, Europe and Russia.

The competition attracted a ground-breaking 10,000+ participants to register last year and became one of the top events in the industry. After a short break, KCGI is back again in 2022 with more prizes up for grabs!

On top of the maximum reward pool of 100 BTC, you have three other ways to win exclusive prizes in this crypto trading competition.

Here’s a sneak preview at some of the new prizes in KCGI 2022:

Captain’s Clout

If you’re a team captain, you can receive 150 USDT for every additional 20 members you add to your team! However, do note that rewards are capped at 600 USDT.

Captain’s Victory Ride

If you’re a team captain and your team rank in the top seven teams by total trading profits, you can win a FREE folding bike in this crypto trading competition!

Like a Bose

For teams that rank in the top three by total trading profits, the top three traders of each team will be rewarded with a Bose® speaker system! That means Bitget has nine speaker systems to give out in this crypto trading competition.

If you want a chance to win these attractive prizes, then join the next King’s Cup Global Invitational happening in 2022!

Other Prizes

In the individual category of the KCGI competition, you have a chance to win a LG® StandByMe TV or SecretLab® Chair!

The Organiser of This Crypto Trading Competition

For those unsure about what Bitget does, Bitget is the world’s fifth largest derivatives exchange and the world’s largest cryptocurrency derivatives copy trade platform.

Established in July 2018, Bitget is among the fastest growing derivatives exchanges, with two million registered users worldwide and an average daily trading volume of 9.8 billion.

Bitget is also the official crypto exchange partner for competitive teams in both traditional sports and esports, including Juventus, Galatasaray and Team Spirits, as well as event organisers PGL.

In short, Bitget is well established in the crypto space.

Bitget’s mission is to provide global customers with a liberal, ultimate, and fair trading experience on its platform.

To fulfil Bitget’s mission, the exchange intends to run KCGI to provide a trading experience that no other platform can provide. Bitget’s crypto trading competition is not just about buying and selling, but also about helping you become a better trader with a better life.

Bitget believes this KCGI competition is one of its major highlights and would like you to be a part of it.

How To Join Bitget’s Crypto Trading Competition 2022

You can join the King’s Cup Global Invitational 2022 as an individual or as a team. For both categories, you need to possess a net value of at least 300 USDT in your futures account at the time of application. Each participant will also need a trading volume of no less than 50,000 USDT to potentially share in the reward pool.

For the Individual competition, there are two different categories: “Winning by Profit” and “Winning by P/L Ratio”.

Please note that the Team Battle competition is slightly different from individuals. There is a different application process and there is no competition category of winning by P/L ratio. The Team Battle Competition will only compete based on winning by profits.

Application Criteria For The Team Battle Competition

A team must consist of at least 20 members to be eligible.

All teams must have an appointed team captain.

If you fail to recruit at least 20 members 24 hours before the competition begins, your team will be automatically disbanded.

In such cases, any members (including the captain) who have not joined other teams by the end of the registration period will be randomly assigned to another participating team.

The Wait is Over! Join The Crypto Trading Competition 2022!

As Bitget prepares for its second King’s Cup Global Invitational, the crypto exchange hopes more traders like you can join this biannual event. With both digital assets and physical prizes to be won, you can be ensured of a great KCGI experience in 2022!

Applications are open from 9th to 20th May 2022 and Bitget looks forward to seeing you take part in KCGI this year…