E3 Returns To Los Angeles In 2023

E3 returns to Los Angeles Convention Center during the second week of June 2023, following a three-year hiatus. The Los Angeles Convention Center will again serve as a gathering spot for the games industry in 2023, as E3 returns for the first time in three years. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced that E3 2023 will be returning to Los Angeles, on-site in the second week of June 2023 and that ReedPop will be producing the event. The 2023 version will take place on-site at the City of Stars. As reported by Variety, the ESA is making moves to gather major publishers and gaming companies together next year to bring back E3 as an in-person event. Just because E3 is coming back in 2023 does not mean that every publisher is going to attend the event again.

Nintendo has been eager to make its mark as of late. There are definitely going to be questions surrounding E3 next year, like where E3 fits into the current video game convention landscape, particularly since Summer Game Fest was introduced, as well as the plethora of other digital game events that are taking place now in June. E3 is usually the big week of gameplay announcements for companies of all sizes, making previous experience at pop-culture-focused events likely to be an asset to the trade show.

We're back! 👾#E32023 will take place in June at the Los Angeles Convention Center— with new partner ReedPop (the folks behind @PAX!) Learn more: https://t.co/p9QUmBtkBu pic.twitter.com/MdW00Qekeg — E3 (@E3) July 7, 2022

ReedPop will be the one organizing E3, The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is teaming up with ReedPop, a veteran event production company that is responsible for PAX, New York Comic-Con, and Star Wars Celebration, and other well-received pop culture celebrations, to bring about E3 2023. Stanley Pierre-Louis, the CEO of the ESA said in a statement that “The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event.” “ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for the years to come,”.

ReedPop President Lance Fensterman said that it is a great honor and privilege for the company to be given the responsibility to bring E3 back in 2023, and with ESA’s support and approval, they are planning on building a world-class event to serve the global game industry in a new and larger way.

ESA stated that they will be “delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer.” They also added, “week of titanic AAA reveals, earth-shaking world premieres, and exclusive access to the future of video games.”