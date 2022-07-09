Nacon Reveals Brand-New Terminator Survival Game

Publisher Nacon announced it is developing a new survival game set in the universe of the Terminator franchise. A new survival game set in The Terminator universe by Nacon Studio Milan was revealed today at the Nacon Connect 2022s reveal, although that is sadly all that was revealed.

Fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic open world where the last vestiges of humanity are hounded by terrifying machines.@NaconMilan are developing the first survival game set in the Terminator universe with an original story building on the events from the films. #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/KFYQceWvpv — Nacon at #NaconConnect (@Nacon) July 7, 2022

