Electronic Arts is pulling the plug on four of its titles this October. While three of them are older sports games with dwindling online activity, one stands out as a fan-favorite among racing game enthusiasts: Need for Speed Rivals.

The Shutdown Timeline: What’s Closing and When

EA has scheduled a staggered shutdown of the following titles:

October 6 : NHL 21

October 7 : Need for Speed Rivals

October 20 : Madden NFL 22

October 30: FIFA 23

Once these games go offline, they’re gone for good, no online services, no multiplayer matchmaking, no connected features. This affects all platforms, including PC, PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Xbox (One and Series X/S), and the Nintendo Switch and its upcoming successor.

Need for Speed Rivals: The Most Notable Loss

Among the four, Need for Speed Rivals is the game that players are talking about. Originally launched in 2013, it marked a transitional moment for the franchise. Developed by Ghost Games in collaboration with Criterion, it was the 20th mainline title in the Need for Speed series. With gameplay that emphasized high-speed pursuits and open-world exploration, Rivals gained moderate critical acclaim, with Metacritic scores hovering around the 75–80 range.

Though not the most iconic title in the franchise, it was the first to feature seamless multiplayer integration through the “AllDrive” system, blending solo and multiplayer experiences into one world, a concept that has influenced future racing titles.

Shutting down Rivals essentially ends any online progress, community features, or competitive play that still lingers more than a decade after release. It may still be available for offline play, but its core experience, online chasing and racing, is about to vanish.

Sports Titles: An Expected End

The remaining three gamesmNHL 21, Madden NFL 22, and FIFA 23, are being retired as part of EA’s routine cleanup of older sports titles. This isn’t surprising. Annual sports franchises are regularly cycled out as licensing agreements expire and new editions take over the spotlight.

That said, FIFA 23 is a bit of a milestone. It was the last FIFA-branded game EA released before parting ways with the FIFA organization and transitioning to EA Sports FC. While not unexpected, its closure is still symbolic, drawing a line under a decades-long era in football gaming.

Why EA Pulls the Plug

EA has remained tight-lipped about the specific reasons for the shutdowns. However, the usual culprits, expired licensing deals, low player engagement, and ongoing server maintenance costs, are likely factors. Once the cost of keeping servers up outweighs their use or legal viability, the shutdowns are inevitable.

As a result, players are advised to wrap up their final online matches, unlock any lingering achievements, and grab screenshots or memories before the deadlines hit.

What Happens Next?

After October, these games will lose all online features but may remain available for offline play, assuming you’ve already downloaded them. Whether Need for Speed Rivals sees a remaster in the future remains uncertain. EA has occasionally revisited legacy Need for Speed titles, but nothing is promised.

For now, if these games hold a spot in your heart or your backlog, this is your last call to race, score, and compete online before they disappear.