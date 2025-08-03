Berkshire Hathaway, under the leadership of Warren Buffett, announced a $3.76 billion after-tax write-down on its 27.4% stake in Kraft Heinz, reflecting a significant reassessment of a decade-old investment that has fallen short of expectations. The write-down, which equates to $5 billion before taxes, comes after Kraft Heinz revealed it was exploring strategic options to boost shareholder value, including potential asset separations. This move by Berkshire acknowledges that the negative performance in Kraft Heinz’s stock is considered “other-than-temporary,” prompting the company to adjust its book value closer to the current market value.

Kraft Heinz, formed by a merger orchestrated by Buffett in 2015, has faced continuous challenges. Changing consumer preferences, the growth of private label brands, and an industry-wide focus on healthier foods have all contributed to weaker sales. The company’s brand portfolio, including Oscar Mayer, Jell-O, and Velveeta, has struggled to regain momentum in a competitive marketplace. Berkshire had previously recognized a $3 billion write-down back in 2019, with Buffett then conceding that the conglomerate overpaid during the merger. This latest impairment reduces the carrying value of Berkshire’s Kraft Heinz holdings to $8.4 billion, down from more than $17 billion not long ago, highlighting the scale of value lost over time.

Operating Earnings Take a Hit as Insurance and Consumer Businesses Face Headwinds:

Berkshire Hathaway reported a 4% year-over-year drop in operating profit for the second quarter, down to $11.16 billion from $11.6 billion. The sharpest impacts came from declines in insurance underwriting premiums and deferred orders in consumer businesses. Net income for the quarter was nearly halved, plunging 59% from $30.35 billion last year to $12.37 billion this year. On a per-share basis, Berkshire’s Class A shares saw quarterly earnings fall to $7,760 from $11,600 a year earlier. The company attributes this pressure in part to macroeconomic headwinds such as ongoing trade policy tensions and increased tariffs, which have caused shipment delays and revenue declines across segments like consumer goods and toys.

Despite the tumult, core operations outside of Kraft Heinz showed resilience, particularly in areas like BNSF Railroad and utilities. However, revenue shortfalls in certain consumer divisions weighed heavily, including a marked slowdown from plush toy brand Jazwares, which posted a 38.5% first-half revenue decline.

Shareholder Uncertainty Amidst Leadership Transition and Market Caution:

This earnings period comes at a time of heightened investor anxiety about Berkshire’s future leadership and strategy. In May, Warren Buffett, now almost 95, announced he would step down as CEO by the end of the year, naming Vice Chairman Greg Abel as his successor, while Buffett will remain chairman. Since that announcement, Berkshire’s shares have declined by over 12%, underperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 22 percentage points.

The conglomerate has also signaled its caution about current market valuations and global economic outlooks, choosing to reduce its exposure to equities for the 11th consecutive quarter. There have been no new share buybacks since May 2024, and the company ended the quarter nearly at a record high of $344.1 billion in cash and short-term investments. This conservative approach has left some investors eager for more decisive moves, especially in a period where Berkshire’s performance lags that of the broader market.

Kraft Heinz Investment’s Legacy and the Road Ahead:

The Kraft Heinz write-down punctuates one of the most debated chapters in Berkshire’s investment history. The optimism surrounding the 2015 megamerger has given way to a sobering realization about the risks of overvaluing mature consumer brands in an era of shifting tastes and disruptive competition. Kraft Heinz’s continued difficulties, including slow growth and brand stagnation, have forced Berkshire to rethink its long-term strategy with the food giant.

Berkshire’s focus appears split: maximizing operational cash flows and preparing for a smooth leadership transition, all while exercising caution in volatile equity markets. The conglomerate’s massive liquidity position allows for flexibility but also underscores the challenge of finding compelling new investments. The board and new leadership are expected to prioritize both discipline and adaptability as they navigate the challenges identified by this quarter’s results.

Berkshire Hathaway’s $3.8 billion hit on Kraft Heinz stands as a rare but high-profile reminder of the risks even legendary investors face when market realities shift. As the company moves through this period of adjustment, it will be closely watched by analysts and shareholders interested not just in recovery, but in how Berkshire reinvents its approach for the next market era.