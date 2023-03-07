Early Mario Day Deals: Get ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ for 35% Off and More on Amazon

Amazon is offering early Mario Day deals, which falls on the 10th of March (thus, MAR10). This sale is allowing gamers to purchase popular titles like “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” for 35 percent off before March 10th. Amazon has taken the initiative to discount a handful of Nintendo Switch titles featuring the iconic plumber in advance of Friday, with Super Mario Odyssey currently on sale for 33 percent off its current price of $40. Additionally, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is on sale for $39, discounted from its original price of $60. Considering the rarity of discounts on first-party Nintendo games, this is an excellent opportunity to expand your Switch library.

Amazon is also offering a discount of 50 percent on the tactical RPG game Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, reducing the price to $30. If you missed the opportunity to purchase Sparks of Hope when it was released, now is the time to get it. Sparks of Hope is considered one of the best recent Switch exclusive games. Other Mario-themed titles such as Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Party Superstars are likely to be discounted closer to March 10th. Therefore, if you have been waiting to buy these games, be on the lookout for discounts and do get them before the sale ends.

Furthermore, Amazon has also reduced the price of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit by 40 percent, making it available for $60 instead of the original price of $100. Home Circuit is an innovative game that allows you to create custom racetracks throughout your home and race around them using a camera-equipped kart controlled by Mario or Luigi.

It is worth noting that these Mario Day deals are time-sensitive and will expire on March 10th. Therefore, it is essential to take advantage of them before it’s too late. Mario Day is an annual event that takes place on March 10th to celebrate the iconic character and his contribution to the gaming world.

In conclusion, Amazon is offering early Mario Day deals, with discounts on popular titles such as “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Super Mario Odyssey.” Additionally, “Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope” and “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” are also on sale. Keep an eye out for further discounts on other Mario-themed titles closer to March 10th. It’s crucial to take advantage of these deals before they expire on March 10th, so don’t hesitate to expand your Switch library with these exciting games.