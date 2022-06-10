Earning with crypto listing

For those who don’t already know, listing is adding a token to an exchange. As a rule, the news about the addition of cryptocurrency is positive on the dynamics of the coin. Why? Because it stimulates trading and expands the opportunities for traders from other exchanges to trade the asset. Listings are not a new phenomenon, they have been on exchanges for a long time. So, how to earn in this way? You will get a lot of useful and honest information, forecasts and articles on our crypto listing agency.

There are two ways to make money on a crypto listing:

Directly on the listing. This tactic involves buying an asset as quickly as possible and selling it while there is strong volatility. This method does not suit us. Even if someone earns this way (although this is very dangerous and irrational), we will try to earn BEFORE listing. Earnings before listing. Here you can make two money: on the one hand, you can take the impulse (the first reaction of buyers to the news), on the other, take the movement on the rollback after the impulse. Two methods are legitimate and, as practice shows, profitable.

There are difficulties with taking momentum. So, for example, the impulse on the announcement of Binance is very difficult to take with pens. Of course, this can be done, you will need to buy a coin in the same second, as you will see in the news. But you can fly up like other market participants, and then you will be thrown off. So why does the price skyrocket even before my purchase? Because smart people have set up bots that automatically buy the right coin. I won’t talk about that in this article. However, with the listings on KuCoin, Coinbase and Gate, things are much better for us – there is an opportunity to buy with pens.

If the impulse for some reason could not be taken, then you can catch a rollback, which is usually accompanied by a drop of 50-70% from the original impulse. After a rollback on the news background, the coin grows, but not always, but as a rule.

On which exchanges crypto listings can generate income

I will say that not at all. Coinbase, Binance, KuCoin, Okex, Huobi, Upbit – these are the profits.

How to find out quickly about the announcement of the crypto listing?

You can use social networks (usually Twitter) and a blog of cryptocurrency exchanges.

In conclusion, how do we make money? Register on Gate to register. Then make a deposit and as soon as the news comes out, try to enter the transaction by buying a coin. There are two options: either you immediately buy as soon as the news comes out, or later on a rollback. Wait for a certain time and sell an hour (or any other time) BEFORE listing. Because usually a listing leads to the fall of the coin. On the binance, the time before listing after the announcement is a couple of hours (the minimum is 3). It’s usually a day for kukoin. On the coinbeez – too.