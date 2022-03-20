Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 14th March to 18th March, 2022

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. Check out last week’s Winner and the Sinners here.

9 of the 11 areas ETFs exchanged higher. Shopper optional tore 2.11% as the top area. Tech followed with a 2.05% increase and interchanges climbed 1.31%. Utilities sank 0.85%.

Ethereum added 5% and sits just beneath $3K at $2,956. Bitcoin bobbed 2%.

Values were soarin’ on income reports. Get the lowdown on $TIGR, $ONON, and $HUIZ below.

$STNE rallied 42.04%, $WAVES.X wizzed 15.4%, and cotton launched 4.10%.

Here are the closing prices:

S&P 500 4,463 +1.17% Nasdaq 13,893 +2.05% Russell 2000 2,086 +1.02% Dow Jones 34,754 +0.80%

The Winners & The Sinners:

The Winners

Baidu Inc.:

Baidu blasted 25.33% this week and hopped back onto the ST Top 25 N100 List to #19. $BIDU recovered all of Week 10’s misfortunes, to say the least.

As indicated by an assertion from state-run Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday, China’s financial exchanges will be balanced out and monetary advancement will be helped in the principal quarter with “substantial activities”.

$BIDU blasted 39.2% on colossal volume following the report. Chinese stocks no matter how you look at it posted their biggest day-to-day gains in years.