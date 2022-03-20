Log In Register
Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 14th March to 18th March, 2022

Prattay Mazumdar
Markets
A bunch of American dollars banknotes (1$)

Courtesy: Alfred Gescheidt

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. 💰 Check out last week’s Winner and the Sinners here.

9 of the 11 areas ETFs exchanged higher. Shopper optional tore 2.11% as the top area. Tech followed with a 2.05% increase and interchanges climbed 1.31%. Utilities sank 0.85%.

Ethereum added 5% and sits just beneath $3K at $2,956. Bitcoin bobbed 2%.

Values were soarin’ on income reports.   Get the lowdown on $TIGR, $ONON, and $HUIZ below.

$STNE rallied 42.04%, $WAVES.X wizzed 15.4%, and cotton launched 4.10%.

Here are the closing prices:

S&P 500 4,463 +1.17%
Nasdaq 13,893 +2.05%
Russell 2000 2,086 +1.02%
Dow Jones 34,754 +0.80%

 

The Winners 📈 & The Sinners:

The Winners 📈

Baidu Inc.:

Source: Getty Image

Baidu blasted 25.33% this week and hopped back onto the ST Top 25 N100 List to #19. $BIDU recovered all of Week 10’s misfortunes, to say the least.

As indicated by an assertion from state-run Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday, China’s financial exchanges will be balanced out and monetary advancement will be helped in the principal quarter with “substantial activities”.

$BIDU blasted 39.2% on colossal volume following the report. Chinese stocks no matter how you look at it posted their biggest day-to-day gains in years.

$BIDU is now in positive territory for the year, up 0.17%.

McKesson Corp:

△ #24 S&P 500 – McKesson Corp climbed 6.34% this week as the ST Top 25 S&P 500’s biggest winner. The pharmaceutical distributor is off to an impressive 2022 campaign after tearing it up in 2021. $MCK is up 20.31% YTD.

$MCK ground higher every day this week and closed at all-time highs. The stock sits less than a dollar way from the $300 level.

Airbnb:

Airbnb may accept Bitcoin and Lightning in the near future

Image Source: The Indian Express

△ #18 N100 – Airbnb closed green for the second week in a row with a 15.06% gain. $ABNB is a Freshman on the ST Top 25 N100 List ranked #18.

$ABNB traded higher four days this week, including a 6% gain on Friday. The online lodging marketplace turned green for the year, now up 0.31% in 2022.

The Sinners 📉:

Source: Getty Image

▼ #23 R2K – PBF Energy had an unpleasant week. Portions of the oil refining organization plunged 18.16% as the largest loser in Week 11. $PBF’s positioning brought from #7 down to #23.

$PBF was smacked first thing, shutting down 9.5% on Monday and losing another 12.72% on Tuesday. The stock eventually completed red four days in the current week… We’ll check whether it can make something happen one week from now.

$PBF is still up 59.52% YTD.

▼ #10 S&P 500 – Schlumberger dropped 7.39% like it was hot in Week #11. The oilfield services company lost three spots, falling from #7 to #10 on the Top 25 S&P 500 List.

$SLB had its worst week of the year and pulled back from two-year highs as the energy sector came under pressure. Despite the weakness, the stock remains up 32.65% in 2022.

