Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week – 14th March to 18th March, 2022

9 of the 11 areas ETFs exchanged higher. Shopper optional tore 2.11% as the top area. Tech followed with a 2.05% increase and interchanges climbed 1.31%. Utilities sank 0.85%.
Ethereum added 5% and sits just beneath $3K at $2,956. Bitcoin bobbed 2%.
Values were soarin’ on income reports. Get the lowdown on $TIGR, $ONON, and $HUIZ below.
$STNE rallied 42.04%, $WAVES.X wizzed 15.4%, and cotton launched 4.10%.
Here are the closing prices:
|S&P 500
|4,463
|+1.17%
|Nasdaq
|13,893
|+2.05%
|Russell 2000
|2,086
|+1.02%
|Dow Jones
|34,754
|+0.80%
The Winners & The Sinners:
The Winners
Baidu Inc.:
Baidu blasted 25.33% this week and hopped back onto the ST Top 25 N100 List to #19. $BIDU recovered all of Week 10’s misfortunes, to say the least.
As indicated by an assertion from state-run Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday, China’s financial exchanges will be balanced out and monetary advancement will be helped in the principal quarter with “substantial activities”.
$BIDU blasted 39.2% on colossal volume following the report. Chinese stocks no matter how you look at it posted their biggest day-to-day gains in years.
$BIDU is now in positive territory for the year, up 0.17%.
McKesson Corp:
△ #24 S&P 500 – McKesson Corp climbed 6.34% this week as the ST Top 25 S&P 500’s biggest winner. The pharmaceutical distributor is off to an impressive 2022 campaign after tearing it up in 2021. $MCK is up 20.31% YTD.
$MCK ground higher every day this week and closed at all-time highs. The stock sits less than a dollar way from the $300 level.
Airbnb:
△ #18 N100 – Airbnb closed green for the second week in a row with a 15.06% gain. $ABNB is a Freshman on the ST Top 25 N100 List ranked #18.
$ABNB traded higher four days this week, including a 6% gain on Friday. The online lodging marketplace turned green for the year, now up 0.31% in 2022.
The Sinners :
▼ #23 R2K – PBF Energy had an unpleasant week. Portions of the oil refining organization plunged 18.16% as the largest loser in Week 11. $PBF’s positioning brought from #7 down to #23.
$PBF was smacked first thing, shutting down 9.5% on Monday and losing another 12.72% on Tuesday. The stock eventually completed red four days in the current week… We’ll check whether it can make something happen one week from now.
$PBF is still up 59.52% YTD.
▼ #10 S&P 500 – Schlumberger dropped 7.39% like it was hot in Week #11. The oilfield services company lost three spots, falling from #7 to #10 on the Top 25 S&P 500 List.
$SLB had its worst week of the year and pulled back from two-year highs as the energy sector came under pressure. Despite the weakness, the stock remains up 32.65% in 2022.