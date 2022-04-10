Earnings Winners and Sinners of the week –4th April to 8th April, 2022

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week. Check out last week’s Winner and the Sinners here.

7/11 areas shut higher. Energy extended 2.75% to record highs while financials flew 1.01%. Tech tumbled 1.4% as the most vulnerable area.

The U.S. dollar exchanged above $100 without precedent for a very long time. $DXY acquired 1.29% this week.

Products got an offered. Palladium popped 8.22%, stumble jumped 6.38%, and wheat zoomed 2.92%.

Studies directed by Oliver Wyman show that 10% of the U.S. regular labor force got the specialized abilities they expected to find more lucrative tech occupations during the pandemic, all without professional education.

$BCYC blitzed 24.54%, $LND jumped 10.5%, $KNC.X climbed 20%.

Here are the closing prices: