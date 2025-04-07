In its quest to automate financial operations for Indian firms, Pune-based fintech platform Easebuzz has achieved a significant milestone with the acquisition of $30 million in a Series A fundraising round. Through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with ongoing support from 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital. The additional funding is expected to support product expansion, increased industry penetration, and ongoing innovation in the rapidly expanding digital payments sector, even though the business has not revealed the departing investors.

Credits: Ascendants

What is Easebuzz?

Founded in 2014 and operational since 2016, Easebuzz is a full-stack digital payments and financial operations platform tailored for Indian businesses. The company started with a vision to address the broken and manual payment collection systems faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially in informal sectors. Today, it serves over 200,000 merchants across diverse industries including education, e-commerce, retail, NBFCs, travel, and insurance.

From UPI and card payments to API-based financial integrations and automated vendor payouts, Easebuzz has built a robust ecosystem to simplify how businesses handle their payments and financial workflows.

Vision-Driven Growth

At the heart of Easebuzz is a powerful mission: to digitize and formalize India’s offline and semi-formal economy by providing them with accessible, cost-effective fintech infrastructure. CEO and Managing Director Rohit Prasad has been at the forefront of this transformation, building the company with a keen focus on profitability, regulatory compliance, and scalable technology.

Their growth story speaks volumes—Easebuzz has jumped from processing $300 million in annual Gross Transaction Value (GTV) to now managing over $30 billion in GTV. Such exponential growth, especially in a sector with razor-thin margins, signals the platform’s solid business fundamentals.

A Platform Built for Every Business

Easebuzz distinguishes itself by offering sector-specific solutions, making it far more than a generic payment aggregator.

In education, it enables seamless student fee collection through branded, customizable payment forms.

In retail and e-commerce, it integrates with existing ERP systems to streamline transactions and reconciliations.

For NBFCs and insurance providers, it provides connected banking APIs for bulk transfers, payouts, and maker-checker workflows.

Real estate and government bodies also use Easebuzz to automate otherwise cumbersome payment flows.

Its API-first approach ensures that businesses can embed fintech solutions directly into their platforms, enabling end-to-end financial management without ever leaving their software stack.

Backed by Heavyweights

The Series A round has drawn enthusiastic support from both new and existing investors:

Vishal Gupta, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said:

“Easebuzz is category-defining at the intersection of payments and vertical SaaS. They are growing rapidly, innovating with speed, and doing so profitably from day one.”

Vikram Chachra, Founding Partner at 8i Ventures, added:

“Their deep understanding of industry-specific use-cases—like automating education fee collections or real estate payments—gives them a major edge.”

Aparajit Bhandarkar, Partner at Varanium Capital, highlighted:

“We’ve seen them grow from $300M to $30B in GTV with frugality, discipline, and a clear path to profitability.”

What’s Next for Easebuzz?

With this funding, Easebuzz is expected to accelerate its product roadmap, strengthen its tech infrastructure, and expand its footprint across new sectors and geographies. The company is well on its way to becoming a key enabler of India’s digital payment infrastructure, especially for the underserved and rapidly digitizing MSME sector.

As India continues to ride the wave of digital transformation, platforms like Easebuzz are ensuring that even the smallest businesses can participate in the formal economy, with powerful, enterprise-grade tools at their fingertips.

Conclusion

More than just a financial accomplishment, Easebuzz’s $30 million Series A fundraising is a powerful endorsement of the company’s mission to streamline and expand digital payments for India’s extensive and varied business community. With its full-stack API-driven platform, significant sectoral expertise, and keen attention to compliance and profitability, Easebuzz is ideally positioned to establish itself as a key component of India’s finance infrastructure. Easebuzz’s success story demonstrates how domestic innovation may enable millions of enterprises to prosper in the new economy as internet use soars across the nation.