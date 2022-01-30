Economist Paul Krugman correlates crypto with the 2008 crash

Amidst the recent market volatility, Nobel Prize-winning Paul Krugman correlates crypto markets with the 2008 crash. It is still one of the biggest financial crashes of history and was due to the housing industry. Paul says that since many people still don’t know what they are getting into when talking about crypto, the chance of it failing increases. This is because people won’t be able to handle the downside of crypto if they don’t understand it.

Recently, an opinion piece was published by the New York Times, which had Paul’s views about investing in crypto. And since he is a noble prize winner in “trade patterns,” Paul’s views matter quite a lot here. His opinion piece started with the obvious facts like crypto has become an asset class and has also reached a market cap of $3 Trillion. But the latest market crash has left only $1.7 T as $1.3 trillion has been wiped out.

Paul clears out that even though he thinks crypto is becoming eerily similar to the 2008 crash, it doesn’t threaten the economy. This is because the numbers are still not that big. So, it comes to the point that the lack of proper knowledge about crypto and many thinking it to be a get-rich-quick scheme could become a big problem. A recent survey even affirmed the fact (at least to an extent). It was seen that 55% of crypto investors don’t even have a college degree. Clearly, many might think this could change their lives, and when there’s volatility, they don’t understand what is happening.

Now many might say that’s good because a lot more people are able to invest in crypto. But Paul says that the mortgage crisis was similar as at the time, people considered that bringing homeownership to these people would be good.

Now comes what Paul thinks should be done by investors. He said that a lot of skepticism is going around crypto, and it’s okay for investors to bet against them. But at the same time, they should be prepared to bear the losses if the skepticism turns out to be right. Paul also blamed the feds as they failed to protect the public in the 2008 crisis, and a similar thing is happening here.

What are your thoughts as Paul Krugman correlates crypto with the 2008 crash? And do you think that investors need to be made more aware of crypto?

