ECOSTP secured $250,000 investment from Habitat

ECOSTP Technologies, a startup that develops sanitation solutions through bioengineering, on Wednesday, has now secured an investment of INR 19 million from Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter.

The startup investment will be used by ECOSTP to bring its self-sustainable sewage treatment technology to thousands of families in low income areas across the Income.

“As a startup, the partnership with the Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter is crucial for us in the current environment. It plays a major role in allowing us to develop our business and bring a safe, sustainable, and affordable water treatment product to low-income families, and further our mission to reclaim every drop of wastewater naturally,” said Tharun Kumar, Co-founder, ECOSTP.

Commenting on the investment, Jyoti Patel, Global Director of Impact Investments for the Terwilliger Centre, says,

“ECOSTP’s low-cost and low-maintenance sanitation technology adapts well to the COVID-19 reality, where families need healthy homes to shelter in place. We are thrilled to have a partner with enormous potential to bring affordable solutions that can create healthier and sanitary households across the country.”