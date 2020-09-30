Public secured Rs 260 Cr from Lee Fixel’s Addition

Public, a homegrown location-based social network that enables the people in Tier I, II and III cities to record and share happenings around them and provide real-time local updates, has now secured funding of INR 260 crore from the SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Lee Fixel’s Addition.

“We are thrilled to have this support from Addition, SIG Global and Tanglin Venture Partners in our journey towards building the world’s largest location-based social network,” said Azhar Iqubal, Founder and CEO, Public App. “With more than 50 million active users and over one million videos being created every month on the app, Public aims to connect the local communities of Bharat and become the one stop solution for all their local needs,” Iqubal added.