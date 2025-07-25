In a serious blow to India’s fintech startup ecosystem, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Simpl and its founder Nithya Nand Sharma. The agency alleges contraventions amounting to ₹913.75 crore—making this one of the most significant enforcement actions in the fintech sector this year.

Credits: Inc42

The Allegation: FDI Misuse and FEMA Violation

According to the ED’s statement issued on July 24, Simpl—formally known as One Sigma Technologies Pvt Ltd—violated India’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms. The startup is accused of receiving FDI under the guise of offering technology-related products and services but instead diverted the funds toward financial services, a sector that requires government approval for foreign investment.

“FDI amounting to ₹649 crore was received, and ₹265 crore worth of convertible notes were issued under the 100% automatic route by misrepresenting the business activity as ‘benefits of information technology and other computer service activities’,” the ED said.

This categorization allegedly enabled the startup to bypass the more stringent approval process required for financial services—a violation, as per the ED, of FEMA regulations and RBI guidelines.

What’s the Issue with FDI in Financial Services?

Under current Indian laws, FDI in financial services that are not regulated by a government authority—such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SEBI, or IRDAI—requires prior government approval. Simpl, which provides deferred payments and credit-like services to customers, falls into this category.

The ED has highlighted that any startup engaged in such activities must receive explicit approval before raising foreign capital through instruments like convertible notes. “Issuing convertible notes under the automatic route in such cases is not permissible,” the agency clarified.

Silence from the Company

Neither Simpl nor its founder Nithya Nand Sharma responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing. The company has previously positioned itself as a technology-first platform that streamlines consumer checkouts through its BNPL services. However, the ED contends that its core operations are undeniably financial in nature.

The lack of immediate response from the startup raises questions about how it plans to address the allegations, and whether legal proceedings or penalties could follow.

A Startup Under Pressure

Founded in 2016, Simpl quickly rose to prominence, claiming partnerships with over 26,000 merchants including major players like Zomato, BigBasket, 1MG, Crocs, and MakeMyTrip. Backed by marquee investors such as Valar Ventures and IA Ventures, the company raised $40 million in a Series B round in 2021.

But behind the scenes, things haven’t been smooth. In 2024 alone, Simpl carried out two rounds of layoffs affecting over 200 employees, including mid-senior management roles. The company has been battling a high monthly cash burn and sluggish user acquisition, leading to aggressive cost-cutting measures.

The ED’s case could further destabilize the startup’s already shaky foundations.

What This Means for the Indian Fintech Ecosystem

This development comes at a time when Indian regulators are increasing scrutiny over the fintech sector, especially concerning regulatory arbitrage and data misuse. The Simpl case underscores the risks of misclassifying business activities to bypass compliance, and sends a strong signal to startups and investors alike.

While the Indian startup ecosystem has been celebrated for its innovation and growth, cases like this highlight the importance of aligning business models with legal frameworks. Missteps—intentional or otherwise—can have massive legal and financial consequences.

Credits: Moneycontrol

What’s Next?

The ED’s case under FEMA could lead to penalties, demands for repayment, or even a freeze on future funding unless Simpl can prove compliance or secure retrospective approvals. For now, the startup remains under the enforcement lens, and the industry is watching closely.

As fintech continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this case could be a watershed moment—either leading to stronger governance or deterring foreign investors from betting big on India’s next wave of digital disruptors.