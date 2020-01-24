Ed-tech Firm Eupheus Learning raises $4.3 million in Series A Funding

24 January 2020:

Edtech firm Eupheus Learning has raised $4.3 million in Series A funding round via a mix of equity and venture debt. The funding round was led by Yuj Ventures.

Existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures also participated in the funding round.

The company will use the fresh capital to commence operations in the Middle East and drive international expansion in other markets.

Mr. Sarvesh Shrivastava, Managing Director of Eupheus Learning, said, “The online education segment in India is primed for massive growth, as the next generation of children enter classrooms across the country. By leveraging the power of technology, we’ve been able to bridge the divide between in-school and at-home learning and offer a seamless, end-to-end learning experience. With this infusion of capital, we have the opportunity to expand our presence across India and into neighbouring nations and showcase the benefits of our unique offering to an ever-larger audience.”

Madhav Soi of Yuj Ventures Pte. Ltd., said, “The Indian education space is being disrupted and Eupheus, with its superior content, enabled through careful curation and exclusive partnerships with the most innovative education companies globally, is providing best of in-class and home learning solutions to students. We are impressed by the founders’ experience, previous track record of developing cutting edge content at Britannica, and the manner in which they have scaled Eupheus in a profitable manner in the last two years in a competitive market. Yuj Ventures is pleased to support Sarvesh, Ved and Amit in their journey as entrepreneurs, and we will work closely with them to enable their next phase of rapid growth.”

Eupheus Learning was founded by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor in 2017. The company seeks to close the gap between classroom and home learning through carefully curated, technology-led, subscription-based learning solutions to schools.

(Image – Eupheus Learning)