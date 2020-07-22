Ed-tech Firm Toppr launches Toppr Codr to teach K12 students coding

22 July 2020, India:

Ed-tech firm Toppr has announced the launch of Toppr Codr – one-on-one live coding classes for children aged between 6 and 18 years. Toppr Codr will teach young students how to create their own apps, websites, games, and other interactive platforms using creative and playful experiences from their daily lives.

The company is pumping $6 Million to expand operations for Toppr Codr for hiring, operations, technology and marketing purposes

Zishaan Hayath, CEO of Toppr, said, “The 21st century workforce will be way different from todays. It will be centered on technologies that did not exist 20 years ago and technologies that are yet to be created. Coding will be pivotal to this revolutionary change. With Codr, we take the ethos of Toppr — personalisation, great UX, deep content — to create coding courses that are engaging, challenging and fun.”

Zishaan Hayath, added, “For Toppr Codr, we have been actively involved for content creation, teacher selection as well as the overall project curation process. We are investing $6 Million into Toppr Codr for hiring, operations, technology and marketing.”

Toppr Codr will be leveraging advanced technologies ranging from block-based to actual text-based coding platforms such as App Lab, Thunkable, Java, Arduino, and React Native along with Python for ML/AI etc.

(Source – Toppr)