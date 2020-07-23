Entri secured additional $1.7M in funding round

Entri, a local language learning app for jobs, has now secured $1.7 million in addition to the $1.4 million it secured in the month of February from a set of investors backed by the Good Capital, closing its –Pre-Series A round at a total of $3.1 million.

The startup revealed that it will now going to use the new funding to capitalize on the opportunity ahead and ramp up the marketing and to produce more content in the coming months.

“Only five percent of all the people in the world have English as their first language, the rest have their own mother tongue like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Arabic, etc”, said Mohammed Hisamuddin.

“But they have to depend on English content on the internet to learn skills that matter to them. What we have experienced at Entri is that when we provide quality content in their mother tongue they understand and grasp it far better than English for obvious reasons. This is the problem Entri is solving, and the platform has so far seen users consume more than one crore minutes of video lessons and 27 crore questions practiced in local languages,” he added.